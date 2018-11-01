Pete Davidson is doing his best to move on with his life following his breakup with former fiancee Ariana Grande.

A source tells ET that the Saturday Night Live star "has been doing OK, and spending a lot of time with his mom since he and Ariana split."

The Dangerous Woman songstress called it quits with Davidson last month, thus ending their whirlwind romance which began in May, and saw the pair get engaged after less than a month of dating.

"His friends think he is embarrassed by the breakup and that he has to overcompensate by making jokes about their relationship, because, days before they split, he was saying they would never break up,” the source says.

While Davidson hasn't opened up much publically about the painful split, he did poke fun at his failed engagement in a promo for Saturday Night Live that was released on Thursday.

In the teaser, Davidson appears alongside upcoming host Jonah Hill, as well as upcoming musical guest Maggie Rogers, to whom Davidson introduces himself and then immediately asks if she wants to get married.

Shortly after the promo dropped, Grande took to Twitter to post a number of since-deleted tweets seemingly slamming her ex for making the joke.

"For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh," she wrote in one tweet, adding in another, "Thank u, next."

The video comes just two days after fans noticed that Grande seemingly covered up another of her tattoos dedicated to her and Davidson's relationship.

She first concealed one of her multiple tattoos dedicated to her ex-fiance when appearing in pre-taped performance on NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween musical TV special, where she covered up her ink with a band-aid.

For more on the couple's high-profile relationship and eventual split, watch the video below.

