Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale: Refresh Your Home for Summer: Shop Furniture, Dinnerware and More

By Lauren Gruber
Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale 2023
The Fourth of July furniture deals rolled in with major discounts in honor of our independence and the start of summer. And even though the holiday has come and gone, some of the best deals linger. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture or spruce up your space for summer, you won't want to miss the last day of Pottery Barn's 4th of July Warehouse Sale

Today, July 5, is the last chance you have to score up to 50% off during Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale, which includes everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn 4th of July Warehouse Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Manzanita Cane Platform Bed
Manzanita Cane Platform Bed
Pottery Barn
Manzanita Cane Platform Bed

Sustainably crafted from tropical meranti wood, this bed's caned rattan headboard adds to its beachy aesthetic.

$1,999$1,399
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt
Pottery Barn
Pick-Stitch Wheaton Reversible Striped Cotton Quilt

This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.

$229-$279$160-$195
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2
Pottery Barn
Torrey Wicker Stackable Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Set of 2

Sprawl out and soak up the sun in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now.

$1,999$1,399
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.

$499$299
Dream Towels Bath Sheet
Dream Towels Bath Sheet
Pottery Barn
Dream Towels Bath Sheet

Save on Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet in light grey. The aptly named Dream Towel is plush and fluffy while still having high absorbency power. 

$80$55
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Pottery Barn
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

$1,299$519
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw
Pottery Barn
Modern Farmhouse Handwoven Striped Throw

Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for summer.

$69$48
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Lounge Chair
Malibu FSC® Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn
Chatham FSC® Mahogany Lounge Chair

Upgrade your outdoor lounging with this chair made using sustainably harvested mahogany. It's kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.

$799$400
Malibu Rectangular Woven Nesting Tables
Malibu Rectangular Woven Nesting Tables
Pottery Barn
Malibu Rectangular Woven Nesting Tables

Pair these woven nesting tables with your indoor seating for an eclectic look.

$599$509
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug
Pottery Barn
Titus Striped Handcrafted Outdoor Rug

Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.

$49-$999$29-$499
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Pottery Barn
Indio FSC® Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Transform any outdoor space into a resort-quality oasis with luxe eucalyptus wood chaise lounges.

$999$799
Parker Potting Station
Parker Potting Station
Pottery Barn
Parker Potting Station

Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood.

$599$299
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa
Pottery Barn
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Outdoor Sofa

While this outdoor couch has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.

$2,599$1,819
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters
Pottery Barn
Ikat Tile Hand Painted Terracotta Planters

Handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters feature a contrasting fleur-de-lys pattern and a rustic, unfinished rim and foot.

$40$23
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Pottery Barn
Brenner Wood Bar Stool

These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.

$249$211

