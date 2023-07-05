Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale: Refresh Your Home for Summer: Shop Furniture, Dinnerware and More
The Fourth of July furniture deals rolled in with major discounts in honor of our independence and the start of summer. And even though the holiday has come and gone, some of the best deals linger. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture or spruce up your space for summer, you won't want to miss the last day of Pottery Barn's 4th of July Warehouse Sale.
Today, July 5, is the last chance you have to score up to 50% off during Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale, which includes everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.
A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.
From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn 4th of July Warehouse Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.
Sustainably crafted from tropical meranti wood, this bed's caned rattan headboard adds to its beachy aesthetic.
This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.
Sprawl out and soak up the sun in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes — two of which are discounted by $600 right now.
Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.
Save on Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet in light grey. The aptly named Dream Towel is plush and fluffy while still having high absorbency power.
A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.
Black stripes and tassels make this lightweight 100% cotton throw perfect for summer.
Upgrade your outdoor lounging with this chair made using sustainably harvested mahogany. It's kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.
Pair these woven nesting tables with your indoor seating for an eclectic look.
Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.
Transform any outdoor space into a resort-quality oasis with luxe eucalyptus wood chaise lounges.
Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood.
While this outdoor couch has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.
Handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters feature a contrasting fleur-de-lys pattern and a rustic, unfinished rim and foot.
These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.
