The Fourth of July furniture deals rolled in with major discounts in honor of our independence and the start of summer. And even though the holiday has come and gone, some of the best deals linger. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture or spruce up your space for summer, you won't want to miss the last day of Pottery Barn's 4th of July Warehouse Sale.

Today, July 5, is the last chance you have to score up to 50% off during Pottery Barn's Warehouse Sale, which includes everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment and bragging rights.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn 4th of July Warehouse Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Dream Towels Bath Sheet Pottery Barn Dream Towels Bath Sheet Save on Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet in light grey. The aptly named Dream Towel is plush and fluffy while still having high absorbency power. $80 $55 Shop Now

Parker Potting Station Pottery Barn Parker Potting Station Repot your herbs, flowers and succulents in style with this Parker Potting Station crafted from steel and pine wood. $599 $299 Shop Now

