Pottery Barn’s Memorial Day Sale Has Thousands of Deals on Furniture and Decor — Up to 50% Off
The Memorial Day furniture deals keep rolling in with major discounts in honor of the start of summer. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture ahead of the holiday or spruce up your space for summer, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale is not one to miss this weekend.
Now through Tuesday, May 30, Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.
A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment.
From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.
Sustainably crafted from tropical meranti wood, this bed's caned rattan headboard adds to its beachy aesthetic.
This lightweight linen and cotton quilt is reversible: one side has thin stripes and the other has a hand-quilted texture.
Sprawl out and soak up the sun in a set of wicker lounge chairs, available in three wicker finishes.
Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.
Take over 30% off Pottery Barn's best-selling bath sheet in your choice of oatmeal or light grey.
A solid bluestone top contrasted by weathered reclaimed fir and antique hardware gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.
Available in three neutral colors — black, flax and navy — this lightweight 100% cotton throw is perfect for summer.
Upgrade your outdoor lounging with a reclaimed teak chair, kiln-dried to prevent warping and mildew.
Pair this teak side table with its matching lounge chair, or style it with different seating for an eclectic look.
Made from 100% recycled fibers sourced from single-use plastic bottles, this versatile rug is durable enough for outdoor use.
Transform any outdoor space into a resort-quality oasis with luxe mahogany chaise lounges.
Show off your herbs, flowers and tools with a three-tier plant stand crafted from iron and pine wood.
While this outdoor couch has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.
Handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters feature a contrasting fleur-de-lys pattern and a rustic, unfinished rim and foot.
This mango wood and steel bar stool gives a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth thanks to its hand-finished nature.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
