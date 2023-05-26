The Memorial Day furniture deals keep rolling in with major discounts in honor of the start of summer. Whether you're looking to upgrade your outdoor furniture ahead of the holiday or spruce up your space for summer, Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale is not one to miss this weekend.

Now through Tuesday, May 30, Pottery Barn is offering up to 50% off everything from durable, timeless furniture to the softest bedding and artisan-quality decor.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

A major sale means there's no better time to invest in big-ticket items such as beds, seating and tables. Pottery Barn prides itself on sustainably sourcing the finest materials including tropical meranti wood, weather-resistant kiln-dried teak and luxe mahogany that meet high environmental standards. These gorgeous wood pieces are built to last years if not decades, making them well worth the investment.

From lightweight linens for the warmer months to picturesque chaise loungers for soaking up the sun, we've found the best deals to shop during the Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale. Below, check out our favorite furniture and decor picks.

Brenner Wood Bar Stool Pottery Barn Brenner Wood Bar Stool This mango wood and steel bar stool gives a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth thanks to its hand-finished nature. $279 $196 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

