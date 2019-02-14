Prince Harry Makes Solo Military Visit on Valentine's Day

Prince Harry spent Valentine's Day without his wife, Meghan Markle, to meet with members of the service.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old royal visited the military base of Bardufoss in Norway to celebrate 50 years of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss for extreme cold weather training.

Kensington Palace tweeted photos of Harry during his visit, when he met deployed ranks at Exercise Clockwork -- located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway -- where military personnel are taught how to survive, operate and fight in the extreme cold weather.

In 2017, Harry took over the Captain General role from his grandfather Prince Philip, when Philip gave up some of his patronages as he officially retired from public life.

Still, Harry and Meghan, who's currently pregnant with their first child together, have been spending plenty of quality time together. On Tuesday, Meghan glowed when they attended a gala performance of The WiderEarth at the Natural History Museum in London, England.

Meghan and Harry's friend, George Clooney, recently defended the former Suits actress when it comes to how the media has treated her.

"I do want to say, I just saw this piece...They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," Clooney said at the International Press Conference. "She's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself...and we've seen how that ends."

