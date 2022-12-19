Prince William Attends Ex-Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's Wedding

Prince William attended the wedding of his ex-girlfriend, Rose Farquhar, in The Cotswolds region of England over the weekend.

A source tells ET that Rose was one of the Prince of Wales' first girlfriends and they have remained friends over the years. Farquhar married Georgie Gemmell at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

"Several of William's childhood pals were also at the nuptials," the source adds, "including Prince Harry and William’s friends, Guy Pelly and Tom 'Skippy' Inskip. Pelly is one of Prince Louis' godfathers."

The wedding's guest list also included Rupert Finch, a former boyfriend of Kate Middleton and fellow University of St. Andrews graduate. William and Kate first met as students at St. Andrews. Finch attended the wedding with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs.

Peoplealso reported that Olivia Hunt, another ex-girlfriend of the future king, also attended.

"It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," an insider told People. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"

Farquhar also attended William's wedding to Kate in 2011. That same year, royal expert Katie Nicholl described the exes' relationship as "an innocent, tender romance" in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance.

Farquhar now works in special projects and business development for the Duchess of Rutland's Belvoir Castle. She studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City, and she's also a singer-songwriter who auditioned for season 5 of The Voice UK in 2016.

William's appearance came just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries released its second installment. In the series' fourth episode, the Duke of Sussex claimed his brother screamed and shouted at him after he and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties.

"I think that given the allegations that Harry has made in the latest three episodes of this docuseries are so personal towards his brother, I think it really does set back any chance of a rift for the foreseeable future," Nicholl told ET. "Even if William hasn't watched this docuseries, and it's my understanding that he hasn't, he will be very aware of the headlines. He will be very aware of the damage inflicted on his reputation, and I think it also goes a long way in explaining why the brothers are not on talking terms."

