Prince William brought his and Kate Middleton's three children to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert on night one of her London stop.

According to ABC News, William and the royal kiddos -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 -- made an appearance Friday night at Wembley Stadium. It also happens to be William's 42nd birthday. Kate wished him a happy birthday by sharing a sweet and candid photo of the future king of England with their children.

By the way, William's been a Swiftie for some time. the Prince of Wales and Swift took the stage alongside Jon Bon Jovi back in November 2013 at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London where they belted out "Livin' on a Prayer."

The royals were far from the only celebrities in attendance. From Travis, Jason and Kylie Kelce to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness (who was in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video), there was no shortage of celebrities among the 80,000 in attendance.

Prince William, sings with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the Centrepoint Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace in London, on Nov. 26, 2013. - Getty

Taylor Swift jamming out with Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William in 2013 at Kensington Palace in London. - Getty

Taylor Swift chatting with Prince William at the gala on Nov. 26, 2013 at Kensington Palace in London. - Getty

The royals' appearance (sans Kate who is resting following her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour since announcing her cancer diagnosis) comes not long after the Royal Corps of Army performed "Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version) outside of Buckingham Palace to honor the Tortured Poets Department singer's London stop.

The royal family also posted a two-minute-long video of the guards playing an orchestral version of Swift's hit, "Shake It Off."

"Can't stop, won't stop groovin,'" the royal family captioned the tweet alongside three emojis: a saluting face, drum and trumpet. They also tagged the British Army, the Army in London and the Royal Corps of Army Music.

Swift is performing at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to June 23 and then again on Aug. 15-17 and Aug. 19-20. It's not the first time Swift's Eras Tour concert was graced with royal presence. Last August, Meghan Markle made an appearance at Swift's stop in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

Prince Harry, however, was not in attendance, as Meghan's husband was busy in Tokyo, Japan, for a speaking engagement organized by the International Sports Promotion Society.

