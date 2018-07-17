Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Have Double Date With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in London: Pics!

Kevin Jonas was the ultimate fifth wheel on Monday night!

The Jonas Brothers, including Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas, all hit the town in London for a fun group dinner. Nick brought along his girlfriend, Priyanka Chopra, and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, also attended as the group visited the restaurant 34 Mayfair in the Mayfair neighborhood of London.

On the warm summer evening, Chopra, 35, sported a blue and white striped sundress with white heels while Nick, 25, wore a merlot-colored plaid shirt and matching pants. Turner, 22, went more casual in a yellow crop top and jeans, while Joe, 28, rocked a leopard print button-down shirt and jeans.

Kevin, 30, who appeared to be traveling without his wife, Danielle, or their two daughters, Alena and Valentina, donned a letterman jacket with brown sleeves.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have enjoyed some time with their significant others. Joe and Nick spent July 4th with their ladies in NYC, riding Citi Bikes around town.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Joe shared several Instagram Stories videos from Abbey Road Studios. It’s unclear what the brothers are doing in London, but earlier this year, the former boy band drove fans wild by fueling the rumors of a reunion.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer. The group reactivated their Instagram account after five years and have been spending an increasing amount of time together publicly.

The group originally split in 2013 and Nick and Joe have gone on to pursue their own solo music careers.

