Sales & Deals

PS5 Cyber Monday Deals Are Still Live: Last Chance to Save on PS5 Slim Bundles with Free Games

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spider-Man 2
PlayStation
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:51 PM PST, November 28, 2023

Grab these PlayStation 5 bundles before they're gone.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over, but that doesn't mean the savings are — especially at Amazon and Walmart. Gamers can still score some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals.

Two last-minute PlayStation 5 deals still up for grabs are the brand-new PS5 Slim bundled with one of the best games to play on it  If you're picking up a PlayStation 5 for yourself or someone on your holiday gift list this season, bundle the console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before they're gone.

Best PS5 Console Bundle Deals

These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart and Amazon have them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains. There’s no telling how long these PS5 Cyber Monday deals will continue to last though, so be sure to snag your pick today.

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.

$560 $499 at Walmart

Shop Now

$560 $499 at Amazon

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle

Get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design with the PS5. This bundle includes the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II so you can fight alongside Task Force 141 like never before.

$560 $499 at Walmart

Shop Now

$560 $499 at Amazon

Shop Now

With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 40 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now

Don't Miss Your Chance to Get One Year of Hulu for Only $1 a Month

Sales & Deals

Don't Miss Your Chance to Get One Year of Hulu for Only $1 a Month

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The North Face Jackets Are Up to 40% Off at This Cyber Monday Sale

The Best REI Cyber Monday Deals to Get You Ready for Winter

Sales & Deals

The Best REI Cyber Monday Deals to Get You Ready for Winter

SkinCeuticals Skincare Is Secretly on Sale for Cyber Monday Right Now

Sales & Deals

SkinCeuticals Skincare Is Secretly on Sale for Cyber Monday Right Now

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Both Xbox Consoles Up to $80 Off Now

Sales & Deals

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Both Xbox Consoles Up to $80 Off Now

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Black Friday

Save Up to 25% on Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 25% on Drew Barrymore's Stylish Kitchen Essentials

Tags: