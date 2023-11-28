Black Friday and Cyber Monday are technically over, but that doesn't mean the savings are — especially at Amazon and Walmart. Gamers can still score some of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals.

Two last-minute PlayStation 5 deals still up for grabs are the brand-new PS5 Slim bundled with one of the best games to play on it If you're picking up a PlayStation 5 for yourself or someone on your holiday gift list this season, bundle the console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before they're gone.

Best PS5 Console Bundle Deals

These PlayStation 5 bundles typically retail for $560, but Walmart and Amazon have them on sale for $499. That’s the price of the brand-new PS5 Slim itself, so these gaming discounts are pretty incredible bargains. There’s no telling how long these PS5 Cyber Monday deals will continue to last though, so be sure to snag your pick today.

With no disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition, you just sign into your account for PlayStation Network to buy and download games. Enjoy lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deep immersion with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. The PS5 Digital Edition has a sleeker, more symmetrical design than the disc model and would make one of the best gifts for gamers this holiday season.

