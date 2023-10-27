Sales & Deals

The 55 Best Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Right Now for Everyone on Your List

By Doriean Stevenson
Updated: 10:34 AM PDT, October 27, 2023

These are hands down the best early holiday deals on Amazon to shop now, including affordable finds across every category.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Amazon's early Holiday Deals is helping you get a head start on your holiday shopping by offering steep discounts on some of the season’s best gifts. Smart shoppers know it's a good idea to get ahead on holiday shopping before the busiest and most wonderful time of the year is in full swing. While you may think the best deals are yet to come, Amazon is not waiting until Black Friday 2023 to slash prices on gifts and home essentials. 

There are currently tons of post-October Prime Day discounts spanning tech, fashion, skin care, mattresses and so many more categories for you to shop. That's why the shopping experts here at ET already did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today.

Shop Amazon's Holiday Deals

Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything, especially during the holiday shopping season. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, holiday decorations, or fall wardrobe staples, Amazon's top holiday deals should definitely be on your radar.

From AirPods to air fryers and even Advent calendars, you'll find top brands like Samsung, Adidas, UGG, KitchenAid and more — all on sale for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

The 10 Best Early Amazon Holiday Deals to Shop Today

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $25

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $120

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. 

$1,198 $775

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $89

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$170 $130

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $270

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $12

with coupon

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150 $105

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

Score a 2-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests getting your results in 15-minutes.

$24 $16

The Best Early Amazon Holiday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $25

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $134

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle

Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle
Bath and Body Works White Barn Mahogany Teakwood 3-Wick Candle

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles for an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$46 $23

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.

$50 $40

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for your desk at work or a smaller room in your home.

$60 $27

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently over 42% off. Don't miss this stellar deal. 

$160 $97

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39 $27

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $25

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $367

The Best Early Amazon Holiday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $299

RENPHO Foot Massager

RENPHO Foot Massager
RENPHO Foot Massager

Using heat and Shiatsu techniques, this foot massager will make the perfect gift for someone who stands on their feet all day or needs to relax.

$200 $110

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL's best-selling headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world. What makes it even better, only 5 minutes of charging gets you 2 hours of listening!

$50 $25

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
65" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,648

Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Camera System

Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Camera System
Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) Camera System

The Video Doorbell helps you welcome visitors and keep an eye on your door while the wire-free Outdoor camera can be placed anywhere you need it. Together, they provide full home coverage.

$240 $120

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box

You'll never have to worry about how to heat up your lunch with this portable food warming lunch box.

$40 $32

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.

$1,500 $1,279

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,500 $1,597

Lerat Electric Hand Warmers

Lerat Electric Hand Warmers
Lerat Electric Hand Warmers

These USB rechargeable harm warmers makes a great holiday gift for everyone.

$30 $20

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your new iPhone 15. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $499

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130 $90

The Best Early Amazon Holiday Beauty Deals

Through November 5, shoppers can take advantage of the early Black Friday deals at the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. Restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the fall while they're on sale. 

CHI Spin N Curl

CHI Spin N Curl
CHI Spin N Curl

Get perfect curls by simply touching a button using the CHI Spin N Curl. It has different temperatures setting to work with fine and thick hair alike. 

$110 $67

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $12

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $15

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70 $50

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $11

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $17

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush

A highly-rated toothbrush set that comes with 4 brush heads and a travel case.

$150 $100

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $18

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70 $33

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.

$42 $29

The Best Early Amazon Holiday Fashion Deals

With the changing of weather, many of us are shopping for our fall wardrobe refresh. Sweaters, boots, jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's Fashion Gift Guide is here to help with stylish picks. 

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.

$100 $70

Tory Burch Blake Tote

Tory Burch Blake Tote
Tory Burch Blake Tote

Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.

$270 $219

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic The Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.

$195 $175

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many pullovers. 

$65 $45

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$150 $90

Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120 $69

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171 $120

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190 $89

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot
Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly autumn days.

$180 $117

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190 Starting at $59

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $16

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70 $46

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

