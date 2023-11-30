Shop incredible holiday deals at Walmart. Get savings on home upgrades, beauty products and more ahead of the winter season.
The 2023 holiday season is officially underway, and shoppers can score major Walmart deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.
Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple AirPods and LG TVs to cordless vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now and begin ticking items off your list.
Whether you're searching for deals on stylish furniture to upgrade your home for winter or shopping for a thoughtful gift for the tech wizard in your life, there are thousands of incredible holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.
The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.
From noise-cancelling headphones to top-rated cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
The Best Walmart Holiday Tech Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker.
LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look.
Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers
For true 4K gaming, you can save $80 on the Xbox Series S with two controllers at Walmart now.
The Best Walmart Holiday Home and Furniture Deals
DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon and Sofa Bed
Add a pop of color in your living room with this transitional sleeper sofa. This sofa bed is perfect for when you're having guests over.
Walker Edison Transitional 2-Door Fireplace TV Stand
A TV stand with a built-in fireplace, count me in.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.
32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid
With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.
SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time.
Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser
A stylish and affordable dresser drawer chest that provides storage for all of your fall and winter fashion.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
The Best Walmart Holiday Kitchen Deals
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Keurig K-Mini Plus
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.
AICOOK Juicer Extractor
If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.
Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget.
Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System
Whip up fresh smoothies, hearty soups and more with the versatile Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System.
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.
The Best Walmart Holiday Vacuum Deals
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Save on Samsung's most lightweight and maneuverable Jet Stick vacuum. With excellent cleaning performance on both carpets and hard floors, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit comes with a removable battery that lets you vacuum for approximately 40 minutes on a low setting.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
The Best Walmart Holiday Beauty Deals
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids.
Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
