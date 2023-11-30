The 2023 holiday season is officially underway, and shoppers can score major Walmart deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.

Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple AirPods and LG TVs to cordless vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now and begin ticking items off your list.

Whether you're searching for deals on stylish furniture to upgrade your home for winter or shopping for a thoughtful gift for the tech wizard in your life, there are thousands of incredible holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.

Shop Walmart Holiday Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+.

From noise-cancelling headphones to top-rated cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Holiday Tech Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look. $380 $149 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Home and Furniture Deals

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad Walmart SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. $350 $170 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $82 Shop Now

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget. $139 $119 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $377 Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $78 Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Beauty Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $41 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

