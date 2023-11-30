Sales & Deals

The 38 Best Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now: Save on Tech, Beauty, Home, Kitchen and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Deals
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:36 PM PST, November 30, 2023

Shop incredible holiday deals at Walmart. Get savings on home upgrades, beauty products and more ahead of the winter season.

The 2023 holiday season is officially underway, and shoppers can score major Walmart deals on thousands of this year's hottest holiday gifts across categories including electronics, home, fashion, toys and more.

Walmart released deals on best-selling tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, beauty products and more to get started on your holiday shopping. From Apple AirPods and LG TVs to cordless vacuums, you can score major savings across all categories right now and begin ticking items off your list.

Whether you're searching for deals on stylish furniture to upgrade your home for winter or shopping for a thoughtful gift for the tech wizard in your life, there are thousands of incredible holiday deals at Walmart's sale right now.

Shop Walmart Holiday Deals

The deals at Walmart make home goods and luxury beauty brands more affordable along with everyday essentials. Walmart has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+

From noise-cancelling headphones to top-rated cookware sets, shop the best Walmart deals available now. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

The Best Walmart Holiday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $99

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $169

Shop Now

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart

JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Take the waterproof Charge 4 anywhere and enjoy up to 20 hours of your music. At $89, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the JBL speaker. 

$129 $89

Shop Now

LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

LG 70" Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $498

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $359

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look. 

$380 $149

Shop Now

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers
Walmart

Xbox Series S with 2 Wireless Controllers

For true 4K gaming, you can save $80 on the Xbox Series S with two controllers at Walmart now.

$370 $290

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Home and Furniture Deals

DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon and Sofa Bed

DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon and Sofa Bed
Walmart

DHP Pin Tufted Transitional Futon and Sofa Bed

Add a pop of color in your living room with this transitional sleeper sofa. This sofa bed is perfect for when you're having guests over.

$460 $298

Shop Now

Walker Edison Transitional 2-Door Fireplace TV Stand

Walker Edison Transitional 2-Door Fireplace TV Stand
Walmart

Walker Edison Transitional 2-Door Fireplace TV Stand

A TV stand with a built-in fireplace, count me in.

$380 $178

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.

$61 $20

Shop Now

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid
Walmart

32" Wood Burning Fire Pit Tables with Screen Lid

With the cooler days approaching, you can still enjoy the outdoors with this wood burning fire pit.

$200 $100

Shop Now

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad
Walmart

SSPHPPLIE Portable Walking Pad

This portable walking pad allows you to work up a sweat just about anywhere. Slide it under a desk to stay fit and productive at the same time. 

$350 $170

Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser

Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser

A stylish and affordable dresser drawer chest that provides storage for all of your fall and winter fashion. 

$329 $248

Shop Now

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Walmart

Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set

Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.

$400 $196

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$439 $250

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Kitchen Deals

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $65

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.

$400 $259

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Keurig K-Mini Plus
Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$109 $82

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Walmart

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.

$60 $34

Shop Now

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

AICOOK Juicer Extractor
Walmart

AICOOK Juicer Extractor

If you're looking to have a healthier lifestyle, juicing is an easy way to get started.

$90 $40

Shop Now

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker
Walmart

Kismile Countertop Ice Maker

Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.

$130 $74

Shop Now

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget. 

$139 $119

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System

Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System
Walmart

Ninja Foodi 72 oz Power Blender Ultimate System

Whip up fresh smoothies, hearty soups and more with the versatile Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System.

$209 $98

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.

$193 $90

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $377

Shop Now

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $78

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $268

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up. 

$420 $335

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save on Samsung's most lightweight and maneuverable Jet Stick vacuum. With excellent cleaning performance on both carpets and hard floors, the Samsung Jet 60 Fit comes with a removable battery that lets you vacuum for approximately 40 minutes on a low setting. 

$299 $147

Shop Now

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
Walmart

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal

The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.

$260 $178

Shop Now

The Best Walmart Holiday Beauty Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $175

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches

Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches. 

$55 $36

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $45

Shop Now

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

Coach New York Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Coach New York Eau de Parfum

The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.

$79 $37

Shop Now

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights
Walmart

Fenchilin Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights

A large vanity mirror featuring adjustable LED lights, a bluetooth speaker and a charging port.

$170 $120

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $41

Shop Now

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer
Walmart

Image Skincare Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection SPF 50 Moisturizer

Give the skin some glow with this lightweight moisturizer from Image Skincare — which boasts protective ingredients against UV rays.

$44 $22

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 26 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

Gifts

The 26 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

These Will Be the Hottest Toys This Christmas, According to Walmart

Best Lists

These Will Be the Hottest Toys This Christmas, According to Walmart

Walmart’s Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is on Sale Right Now

Sales & Deals

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is on Sale Right Now

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

Best Lists

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

The Best Disney100 Collabs to Give for the Holidays

Best Lists

The Best Disney100 Collabs to Give for the Holidays

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

Tech

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

The Trendiest Gifts for Everyone on Your List, According to Google

Gifts

The Trendiest Gifts for Everyone on Your List, According to Google

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Gifts

Make the Holidays Sweet With the 20 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Tags: