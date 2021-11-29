Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season.

Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.

But good news for gamers -- Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock as part of the retailer's Cyber Monday 2021 event, set for today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). So, cross your fingers and check out more information on the stock update below.

Walmart's latest PS5 and Xbox X Series restock (both happening today) come as part of the retailer's Cyber Monday 2021 sales event. As long as you're a paid Walmart Plus subscriber, you will have exclusive access to this Cyber Monday restock. The free trial to the Walmart Plus program does not provide access to this event -- so be sure to sign up for a subscription below for a chance at getting your hands on one of this holiday season's hottest gaming consoles.

PS5 at Walmart Sony via Walmart PS5 at Walmart Walmart's restock of the popular PS5 gaming system is happening TODAY! As long as you're a paid Walmart Plus subscriber, you will be able to get in line starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). The free trial of the Walmart Plus subscription does not offer access to this restock event. $499 Learn More

Sign Up for Walmart+

If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.

So, where can savvy shoppers find the PS5 in the era of holiday supply-chain shortages?

If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out where the elusive console will hit shelves again for Cyber Monday 2021 — and how you can be among the first to know. If the elusive PS5 isn't the only gaming item on your list, or if you're looking for headphones and other accessories to go with your new Playstation, don't miss our holiday gift guide for gamers.

To get access to Walmart's PS5 restock event, be sure to sign up for Walmart Plus below. Keep in mind that the free trial does not provide access to the restock.

PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) Sony via StockX PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $748, which represents a $248 markup over the $500 list price. $745 Buy Now

PS5 at Target Sony via Target PS5 at Target Like with most retailers, the PS5 is sold out on Target's website. But internet rumors are swirling of a restock at Target happening today in honor of Cyber Monday. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at GameStop Sony via Gamestop PS5 at GameStop On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside their respective stores with the hopes of getting lucky. Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of the consoles are sold out, at the time of publication. $360-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Best Buy Sony via Best Buy PS5 at Best Buy Best Buy released a cache of PS5 consoles on Thursday, October 21, that sold out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Amazon Sony via Amazon PS5 at Amazon The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below. Because the gaming console is currently unavailable on Amazon, there is no price listed at this time. NOT LISTED Check Stock Now

PS5 at GameStop Sony via Gamestop PS5 at GameStop On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside their respective stores with the hopes of getting lucky. Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of the consoles are sold out, at the time of publication. $360-$500 Check Stock Now

Want to stay up to date on all things PS5 stock? If Twitter is your jam, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog Gamestop’s in-store restock in person.

For even more on all things holiday shopping, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021: Deals Are Still Going

Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Earlier Than You Think

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids

Here's Where to Buy the Sold Out Nintendo Switch OLED Model

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday