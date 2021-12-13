PS5 Restock: Consoles Confirmed at Walmart for Everyone Today
Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the latest Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get items this holiday season.
Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before the thing was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge.
But good news for gamers this week -- Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock set for today at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). So, cross your fingers and check out more information on the stock update below. The Xbox Series X is also being restocked at Walmart at the same time today. Today, both restocks are open to everyone, so a Walmart Plus subscription is not required to shop the PS5 or Xbox.
Walmart's latest PS5 restock is likely one of the best ways to get a PS5 before Christmas. The next announced PS5 restock is coming tomorrow at PlayStation Direct, Sony's online store, but shoppers who received an email invitation from Playstation Direct will have first access.
If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.
So, where can savvy shoppers find the PS5 in the era of holiday supply-chain shortages?
If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.
Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out where the elusive console will hit shelves again for the holidays — and how you can be among the first to know. If the elusive PS5 isn't the only gaming item on your list, or if you're looking for headphones and other accessories to go with your new Playstation, don't miss our holiday gift guide for gamers.
Want to stay up to date on all things PS5 stock? If Twitter is your jam, Tech Radar Editor-in-Chief Matt Swider has turned his Twitter profile into a PS5 restock tracker. He even flew to Boston Oct. 21 to live blog Gamestop’s in-store restock in person.
For even more on all things holiday shopping, check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.
