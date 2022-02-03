As the Big Game approaches, you might be wondering how to best support your team. Well, there's a festive jewelry collection that combines your football fan energy and your love for stylish baubles.

BaubleBar has teamed up with the National Football League on a collection of jewelry pieces that represents all 32 NFL teams, and in preparation for the biggest game of the year on Feb. 13, BaubleBar is giving you an extra 20% discount on your favorite items from the BaubleBar x NFL Collection with code NFL20.

Rebel Wilson recently sported her Baublebar LA Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet on Instagram, and right now you can get her exact LA Rams bracelet for 20% off. If you're not a Rams fan, there is a version for the Cincinnati Bengals and plenty of other fashionable designs for all the NFL teams in the collection.

The NFL x BaubleBar collection brings a touch of glitz and glamour to game night with earrings, necklaces and bracelets featuring team logos, mascots and helmets. The adorable pieces are perfect for pairing with team jerseys and tees whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home.

So whether you're rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams to win the Big Game, BaubleBar has what you need to cheer in style. Bring your favorite team an extra boost of good luck with any of the stylish pieces in the collection (or stock up for next year's season in advance!).

Not sure how to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 without cable? ET has all the information you need.

Shop jewelry for the LA Rams fan:

Los Angeles Rams Hair Bow BaubleBar Los Angeles Rams Hair Bow The LA Rams Hair Bow is a stylish way to support your favorite team while simultaneously keeping your hair out of your eyes so you don't miss a moment on Feb. 13. $15 Buy Now

Shop jewelry for the Cincinnati Bengals fan:

