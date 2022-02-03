Shopping

Rebel Wilson's LA Rams Bracelet Is On Sale: Shop NFL Jewelry Deals for the Big Game

By ETonline Staff
As the Big Game approaches, you might be wondering how to best support your team. Well, there's a festive jewelry collection that combines your football fan energy and your love for stylish baubles. 

BaubleBar has teamed up with the National Football League on a collection of jewelry pieces that represents all 32 NFL teams, and in preparation for the biggest game of the year on Feb. 13, BaubleBar is giving you an extra 20% discount on your favorite items from the BaubleBar x NFL Collection with code NFL20.

Rebel Wilson recently sported her Baublebar LA Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet on Instagram, and right now you can get her exact LA Rams bracelet for 20% off. If you're not a Rams fan, there is a version for the Cincinnati Bengals and plenty of other fashionable designs for all the NFL teams in the collection. 

Los Angeles Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar LA Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Los Angeles Rams Gold Pisa Bracelet
This LA Rams bracelets is a subtle way to show your support for your favorite team. 
$30

The NFL x BaubleBar collection brings a touch of glitz and glamour to game night with earrings, necklaces and bracelets featuring team logos, mascots and helmets. The adorable pieces are perfect for pairing with team jerseys and tees whether you're heading to the stadium or watching from home. 

So whether you're rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams to win the Big Game, BaubleBar has what you need to cheer in style. Bring your favorite team an extra boost of good luck with any of the stylish pieces in the collection (or stock up for next year's season in advance!).

Not sure how to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 without cable? ET has all the information you need.

Shop jewelry for the LA Rams fan: 

Los Angeles Rams Logo Gold Hoops
Los Angeles Rams Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar
Los Angeles Rams Logo Gold Hoops
Let your ears do the talking with these sparkling pave hoops, guaranteed to impress.
$48
Los Angeles Rams Earring Set
Los Angeles Rams Earring Set
BaubleBar
Los Angeles Rams Earring Set
Enjoy any of these three pair of studs for one low price.
$68
Los Angeles Rams Hair Bow
BaubleBar Los Angeles Rams Hair Bow
BaubleBar
Los Angeles Rams Hair Bow
The LA Rams Hair Bow is a stylish way to support your favorite team while simultaneously keeping your hair out of your eyes so you don't miss a moment on Feb. 13. 
$15

Shop jewelry for the Cincinnati Bengals fan: 

Cincinnati Bengals Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar Cincinnati Bengals Logo Gold Hoop Earrings
BaubleBar
Cincinnati Bengals Logo Gold Hoops
These classy hoop earrings will help you stay dressed from head to toe (literally) in Bengals merch. 
$48
Cincinnati Bengals Gold Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar Cincinnati Bengals Gold Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar
Cincinnati Bengals Gold Pisa Bracelet
If you're a Bengals fan, then you're sure to love the black and orange detailing on the football-shaped bead. 
$30
Cincinnati Bengals Statement Studs
BaubleBar Cincinnati Bengals Statement Studs
BaubleBar
Cincinnati Bengals Statement Studs
Need a little something extra to add to your favorite game day outfit? Try these small yet bold Bengals stud earrings. 
$48
Cincinnati Bengals Gold Chain Necklace
Cincinnati Bengals Gold Chain Necklace
BaubleBar
Cincinnati Bengals Gold Chain Necklace
Let your team pride show with this paperclip chain and charm. 
$48

