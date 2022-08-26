Shopping

Reformation’s Summer Sale Offers Up to 70% off Sustainable Dresses, Denim, Tops, Coats, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Reformation Summer Sale
Reformation

If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending over $200 for a sundress, then this is the sale for you. Reformation's summer sale is offering up to 70% off their best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear, and shoes. Right now, you can snag dresses for under $100, plus trendy corset tops, essential fall trousers and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is its sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral brand's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.

The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton, and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's sale selection of pieces that look good on you and the planet.

Louise Linen Two Piece
Louise Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Louise Linen Two Piece

Take 70% off this adorable linen two-piece set, featuring a smocked-back fitted tank and A-line skirt.

$298$89
Reema Knit Dress
Reema Knit Dress
Reformation
Reema Knit Dress

A Reformation dress for under $100? Say less. This sweater dress is a must-have for fall, especially in this classic black.

$128$90
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, and the almond color is unexpected yet versatile.

$128$64
Caitie Dress
Caitie Dress
Reformation
Caitie Dress

Another great transitional piece, this long-sleeved mini features a fitted bodice, daring deep V-neck, button details, and 98% organic cotton fabric.

$248$149
Zaria Dress
Zaria Dress
Reformation
Zaria Dress

A square neckline, puffy 3/4 sleeves, flowy skirt, and stretchy smocked bodice subtly show off your shape while keeping you comfortable.

$218$131
Vesta Pant
Vesta Pant
Reformation
Vesta Pant

Made of 100% linen, these colored trousers are lightweight and breathable enough to wear throughout the balmy days of early fall. 

$178$107
Nikita Dress
Nikita Dress
Reformation
Nikita Dress

Flirty ruffles and romantic dark florals make this trumpet-skirted maxi a fabulous wedding guest dress.

$278$195
Orzo Linen Two Piece
Orzo Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Orzo Linen Two Piece

Matching sets are always a good idea, especially when they're made of 100% linen with a sultry sweetheart neckline.

$248$124
Novena Top
Novena Top
Reformation
Novena Top

Corset tops have cemented themselves as one of the biggest trend of the year, and you can snag this one on sale in eight different colors and patterns, including this garden-inspired green floral.

$128$77
Cassi Knit Dress
Cassi Knit Dress
Reformation
Cassi Knit Dress

The lush green color and midi length of this knit dress makes it a great go-to piece for any season.

$148$89

