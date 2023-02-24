Shopping

Refresh Your Kitchen Ahead of Spring With The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware, Kitchen Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
With spring on the way, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on bakeware, cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh ahead of spring. 

Best Amazon Cookware and Bakeware Deals

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Now for $70, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction. 

 

$110$70
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Available in six pastel colors, give your kitchen a refresh with a new pot set in spring colors.

$445$395
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart

This versatile piece of cookware can be used on the stovetop or in the oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

$168$100
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$100
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Save $60 on an entire set of cookware essentials, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan, slotted turner and spoon. 

$170$123
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$200
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$38
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132$100
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

With the help of our trusty dutch oven, this year we'll be doing everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$445$392

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals

Vitamix E310 Explorian
Vitamix E-310 Explorian
Vitamix E310 Explorian

Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. Designed like its commercial blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced.

$350$300
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
Ninja Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. 

$200$140
Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. 

$146$80
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$80
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$230$150
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek, single serving coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for over 30% off.

$130$90
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130$90
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

One pot cooking means there are less dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. 

$50$40
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve.

$30$20
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods. 

$100$80
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle has a sleek, straight-forward design and built to serve you for the future.

$36$25
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper

Designed with an easy push down handle allows for quick chops, the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper is perfect for vegetables, nuts and more. 

$40$22
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set

With this 20-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$110$80
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale

Easily read measurements with the Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, featuring a backlit LCD display. 

$14$11
WITH COUPON
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. 

$36$30
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$19
WITH COUPON
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

With over 54,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. 

$40$25
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$20$11
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$40$33
WITH COUPON
Huski Wine Chiller
Huski Wine Chiller
Huski Wine Chiller

The Huski Wine Chiller is the ultimate wine accessory whether you're at home or on the go. Keep wine chilled for up to six hours with no ice needed. 

$85$70

