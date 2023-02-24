With spring on the way, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts at Amazon on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Lodge, Ninja and KitchenAid.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on bakeware, cookware, appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh ahead of spring.

Best Amazon Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals

Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix via Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Vitamix is Known to make some of the best blenders out there. Designed like its commercial blender, the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender does everything from chop ice to puree soups, dips or whatever frozen drink you're in the mood for. The mid-sized Vitamix blender, with a 48-ounce container, also boasts a whopping 1400 watts of power and if the blade gets dull, it can be replaced. $350 $300 Shop Now

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja Mega Kitchen System The Ninja Mega Kitchen System includes a 72 oz. Total Crushing Pitcher and 8-Cup Food Processor Bowl with a 1500-Watt Motor Base for blending and chopping. $200 $140 Shop Now

Septree Food Dehydrator Amazon Septree Food Dehydrator A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. $146 $80 Shop Now

Best Amazon Kitchen Tool Deals

Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale. $30 $19 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper With over 54,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. $40 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Huski Wine Chiller Amazon Huski Wine Chiller The Huski Wine Chiller is the ultimate wine accessory whether you're at home or on the go. Keep wine chilled for up to six hours with no ice needed. $85 $70 Shop Now

