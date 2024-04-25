Sales & Deals

REI Outlet Sale: Save up to 60% on Top Outdoor Gear From Patagonia, CamelBak, The North Face and More

REI Outlet Sale: Save Up to 60% on Top Outdoor Gear
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:45 PM PDT, April 25, 2024

Shop outdoor gear, apparel, camping accessories and more at REI's Outlet Sale.

Warm days full of sunshine are here, meaning it's time to look forward to beach vacations, swimming at the neighborhood pool and grilling with friends. 

For outdoor enthusiasts, warmer weather is the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp, fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. 

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, has hand-selected outlet deals to help you get started on your summer adventures with discounts of up to 60% off. Best-selling items across all categories are being discounted, with deals on hiking boots, running shoes, water bottles, camping gear, outdoor gear and so much more.

Shop REI's Outlet Sale

Now through Monday, April 29, you can gear up for your next hike or camping trip at the REI Outlet Sale. With over 600 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for spring escapades is steeply discounted by up to 60%. 

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Outlet Sale discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a top-of-the-line hiking boot, REI's deals include top brands such as The North Face, Patagonia, Merrell, Hydro Flask and CamelBak to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season. 

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI Outlet Sale deals for any upcoming outdoor activities below.

Best REI Outlet Sale Deals to Shop Now

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Pack

Hydration is vital, no matter the outdoor activity, and CamelBak's pack can hold 1.5 liters to quench your thirst.

$75 $50

Patagonia Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's 16" Outseam

Patagonia Hydropeak Volley Shorts - Men's 16" Outseam

These Patagonia shorts that bring back old-school style are ideal for water sports.

$69 $48

Mammut Ducan Spine 55 Pack

Mammut Ducan Spine 55 Pack

Mammut's active spine technology makes this 55-liter pack more comfortable to carry.

$260 $150

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

Bern Major Mips Bike Helmet - Men's

This is one of the most stylish bike helmets we've ever seen.

$130 $74

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

Black Diamond Bipod Bivy

The Black Diamond bipod bivy allows you to keep your pack light while still providing protection from the elements.

$380 $170

Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 1.5 Camp Sleeping Pad

Mountain Summit Gear Self-Inflating 1.5 Camp Sleeping Pad

Stay extra cozy while sleeping outdoors with this inflatable sleeping pad.

$70 $28

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 4

Currently 60% off, this tent from Alpine Mountain can hold up to four people.

$150 $59

Tommy Bahama Deluxe Rush Lifeguard Hat - Men's

Tommy Bahama Deluxe Rush Lifeguard Hat - Men's

Shield yourself from the sun in style with this straw hat from Tommy Bahama.

$60 $24

Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack

Granite Gear Perimeter 50 Pack

Take on any trek with the help of this balanced pack with room for your overnight gear.

$250 $120

Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid

Hydro Flask Coffee Cup with Flex Sip Lid

Enjoy your morning brew on the go with this insulated Hydro Flask that will keep your drinks colder or hotter longer.

$35 $20

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Vasque St. Elias FG GTX Hiking Boots - Men's

Waterproof and breathable, these lace-up, over-the-ankle hiking boots are made to tackle any type of terrain. 

$220 $150

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair

Big Agnes Big Six Camp Chair

With the ability to hold 300 pounds, this camping chair folds up into a nice little bundle for easy transport.

$200 $89

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette.

$120 $60

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130 $91

