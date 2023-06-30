It's finally Fourth of July weekend and what better way to celebrate America's birth than by getting outside and enjoying the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us? Fresh air can be a major mood booster and now that summer is in full swing, there are ample excuses to enjoy the great outdoors.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is celebrating the holiday with a massive 4th of July Sale. Now's the time to stock up and save on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing and more.

Shop the REI Sale

Now through July 4, you can gear up for your next hike or camping trip at the REI 4th of July Sale. With over 2,000 best-selling products on sale, all the gear you need for summer is steeply discounted by up to 50% off.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the 4th of July Sale's discounts. REI's 4th of July deals include popular and trusted brands such as The North Face, Birkenstock, Coleman, Merrell, Hydro Flask, and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped.

From camping gear like coolers and camp stoves to apparel such as hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI deals for any outdoor activities or upcoming summer vacations.

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat REI Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs. $100 $60 Shop Now

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand REI Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio. $300 $210 Shop Now

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags. $300 $162 Shop Now

