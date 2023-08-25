Labor Day is almost here marking the unofficial end of summer. While we'll miss the beach days and swimming at the neighborhood pool, true outdoor enthusiasts know fall is actually the best time to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us, without dripping sweat, is a major mood booster.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is gearing up for the holiday weekend with a massive Labor Day Sale. Best-selling items across all categories are being discounted with end-of-summer deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing, shoes and so much more.

Now through Monday, September 4, you can gear up for your next hike or camping trip at the REI Labor Day Sale. With over 9,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for autumn adventures is steeply discounted by up to 50% off.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Labor Day discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's Labor Day deals include top brands such as The North Face, Coleman, Patagonia, Merrell, Hydro Flask and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI deals for any upcoming outdoor activities.

Best REI Labor Day Clothing Deals

Best REI Labor Day Camping Gear Deals

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat REI Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs. $100 $70 Shop Now

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand REI Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio. $300 $210 Shop Now

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags. $300 $225 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

