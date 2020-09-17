Revolve Sale: Take Up to 65% Off + an Extra 20% Off Select Styles

If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve dropped a surprise sale today with no warning offering shoppers up to 65% off sales items for a limited time. Shoppers will get deep discounts on clothing including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, jumpsuits, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.

You'll find Revolve clothing deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Shop the 65% off sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale items.

Farren Jumpsuit Majorelle Revolve Farren Jumpsuit Majorelle The Majorelle Farren Jumpsuit is made out of slinky fabric, has a halter neck tie closure and an elastic waistband. REGULARLY $158 $67 at Revolve

Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos Revolve Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles Soludos These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim. REGULARLY $85 $56 at Revolve

Joan Small Shoulder Bag See By Chloe Revolve Joan Small Shoulder Bag See By Chloe The See By Chloe Joan Small Shoulder Bag is made of pebbled leather, gold hardware and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. Oh, and this purse is $100 off while supplies last. REGULARLY $495 $396 at Revolve

Gold Rush Mini Dress Free People Revolve Gold Rush Mini Dress Free People This Free People Gold Rush Mini Dress has all over sequins embellishment and adjustable tie back closure. This dress comes in four colors: ivory, black, gold and lilac. REGULARLY $88 $62 at Revolve

Park Coated Skinny Joie Revolve Park Coated Skinny Joie The Joie Park Coated Skinny is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $248 $139 at Revolve

Makana Blouse House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Revolve Makana Blouse House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve This House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Makana Blouse has ruffled trim, a flair sleeve and an elastic waist. REGULARLY $168 $81 at Revolve

Giselle Mini Dress Free People Revolve Giselle Mini Dress Free People This Free People Giselle Mini Dress has all-over sequins and an adjustable ruched skirt. This rockin' dress is also 72% off. Get it while you can! ORIGINALLY $167 $48 at Revolve

Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE Revolve Colt Bootie KENDALL + KYLIE These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. ORIGINALLY $80 $53 at Revolve

Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends Revolve Starlight One Piece Lovers + Friends A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap. REGULARLY $158 $108 at Revolve

Swift Top Majorelle Revolve Swift Top Majorelle This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too! REGULARLY $128 $68 at Revolve

Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie Revolve Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.) REGULARLY $160 $64 at Revolve

Fleece Lined Liquid Legging Plush Revolve Fleece Lined Liquid Legging Plush These Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings are the perfect item to snag for the fall/winter season. $83 at Revolve

Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat Revolve Danielle One Piece WeWoreWhat A chic belted one piece swimsuit. REGULARLY $195 $156 at Revolve

Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Revolve Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt. REGULARLY $178 $143 at Revolve

Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Revolve Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve. REGULARLY $220 $58 at Revolve

See all the sale items on the Revolve website.

