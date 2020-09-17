Revolve Sale: Take Up to 65% Off + an Extra 20% Off Select Styles
If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve dropped a surprise sale today with no warning offering shoppers up to 65% off sales items for a limited time. Shoppers will get deep discounts on clothing including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, jumpsuits, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.
You'll find Revolve clothing deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.
For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).
Shop the 65% off sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale items.
The Majorelle Farren Jumpsuit is made out of slinky fabric, has a halter neck tie closure and an elastic waistband.
These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim.
The See By Chloe Joan Small Shoulder Bag is made of pebbled leather, gold hardware and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. Oh, and this purse is $100 off while supplies last.
This Free People Gold Rush Mini Dress has all over sequins embellishment and adjustable tie back closure. This dress comes in four colors: ivory, black, gold and lilac.
The Joie Park Coated Skinny is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
This House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Makana Blouse has ruffled trim, a flair sleeve and an elastic waist.
This Free People Giselle Mini Dress has all-over sequins and an adjustable ruched skirt. This rockin' dress is also 72% off. Get it while you can!
These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap.
This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too!
We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.)
These Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings are the perfect item to snag for the fall/winter season.
A chic belted one piece swimsuit.
Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt.
Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve.
See all the sale items on the Revolve website.
