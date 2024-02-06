Crystal Kung Minkoff always had a voice, despite what her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars might say.

"I like to tiptoe into things and now I feel much more comfortable in the group, so it makes me more comfortable to sort of speak my mind," she explains to ET as she wraps up her third season as a Bravo diamond-holder.

Much of season 13's been punctuated by her castmates' commentary on Crystal's comments, shocked to hear her engage in drama -- from alerting Sutton Stracke to Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley questioning her drinking habits, to slamming newcomer Annemarie Wiley as a "b***h" for her never-ending questioning of Sutton's "narrow esophagus" condition -- after two seasons of playing it almost too cool.

"It's all in my head, it's just now I'm deciding to be more vocal about it," she says. "I've always been outspoken. It's actually my comfort level, so what you're seeing is me being more comfortable."

Crystal's found genuine friendship with Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais, and has a strong connection with OG Kyle. That's why, when Annemarie claimed Crystal described the women as "shallow, uneducated fake socialites," a sting radiated through the group. Crystal maintains Annemarie misrepresented their (off-camera) conversation.

"She had asked me, because she watches the show, and she's like, 'Are you guys all friends?' Like, 'Do you guys hang out off camera?'" Crystal recalls of the encounter, which played out months before Annemarie joined the cast -- and with Crystal having no idea she was even in the running to join the show.

"I said, 'Some people do, some people don't...'" Crystal continues. "And I said, 'But you know, like, this next month, I'm so busy, because we're wrapped,' and I said, 'You know, I'm from L.A., I'm really social and I have to see all my friends, so I don't get to see a lot of the girls now...'"

After sharing as much, Crystal says Annemarie started to fan out and dive into the details of the drama, asking if the fights on the show are actually real.

"I said, 'Most of the fights are dumb, they're stupid,'" she shares. "And so, you know, you've seen her twist words and sort of manipulate things, and so the socialite thing, I definitely didn't say. But, you know, if I alluded to some of these conversations being shallow, I stand by that -- but I didn't say that about them, and I don't think that way about the women."

Bravo

In fact, Crystal praises her ensemble as "brilliant."

"It's not easy doing the show and I'm always impressed by the work ethic," she notes. "I will say that all the girls text me. So, I think we're good."

Annemarie's had a tough go as a freshman 'Wife; making another woman's private medical condition her entrée into the group backfired big time with both the ladies and the audience. The whole thing spiraled when Annemarie roped Crystal into the mess, claiming Crystal suggested Sutton's esophageal issue was the result of an eating disorder. It was actually Annemarie who first posed that theory, which Crystal attempted to shut down -- and understandably so. Over the course of her RHOBH run, Crystal's shared her own struggle with bulimia.

"It's my biggest pain, so yeah, that wouldn't happen," Crystal reflects. "Knowing that I suffer through this, and then still trying to pin it on me felt kind of out of line."

Crystal has yet to receive an apology from Annemarie for that ("But that's OK," she offers), and she's not extending one the opposite way. Annemarie's asked for an apology over what she sees as Crystal's attacks on her career. She's a nurse anesthetist (aka CRNA), but Crystal's adamant she misrepresented herself as an anesthesiologist (an MD) when they first met.

"My sister's an anesthesiologist, so I was very clear about the job," Crystal says. "[Annemarie] said, 'People don't know the difference, so it's a lot easier to say that...' and I said, 'OK...' and just, it was a passing comment and, obviously, I thought it was a little weird, but I thought, I'm never gonna see this girl again."

Side note: Crystal makes it known she was never hiding her sister, as she's only made mention of her brother, Jeff, previously on RHOBH. She explains that her sister is her half-sibling, one of three from her dad's previous relationship, and not interested in being famous. However, they are close; Crystal is godmother to her sister's children.

"I actually wasn't gonna bring it up, even when she joined the show," Crystal continues, speaking of Annemarie's alleged anesthesiologist comments, "but it was her using her profession to sort of come at Sutton, that's what bothered me. And then when she accused me of accusing [Sutton] of an ED, I was like, that's enough. Like, you can't really claim that about yourself."

This clash hit a crescendo at a charity gala for an organization called Homeless Not Toothless, with a ballgown-clad Crystal and Annemarie going at it in front of guests at the Beverly Hilton. Crystal says viewers only got to see about half of the encounter.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Homeless Not Toothless

"She kind of spiraled, yelling at everybody saying that, 'You guys don't appreciate nurses!' and we're like, this is not a nurse-doctor thing, this is about just integrity and being honest about your position," Crystal shares. "I said to her, 'I would be so proud if I had your career. You know, you should say it loud and proud as opposed to try to manipulate people [into] thinking you do something different.' Like, say what you do, because it's impressive -- and anyone should feel proud of that job."

Annemarie maintains she never misrepresented her credentials, blaming Crystal's upset on jealousy, seeing as Crystal opened up to the cast about her one-time dream of going to medical school.

"I'm not jealous of her life," Crystal laughs. "I'm not sure anyone is right now."

Annemarie's medical training kicked in while the group was in Spain, where Crystal had a near-stroke health scare. Annemarie checked her vitals and kept her calm as they waited for an ambulance.

"I really appreciate it, that she helped me, and it's moments like that that puts things into perspective," Crystal says. "I don't know if we're ever gonna be best friends, but I'm glad she has a day job and that's what she does."

Casey Durkin / Bravo

Crystal's on the mend now -- diagnosed with hypertension and on medication to keep her high blood pressure at bay -- and back in action with an unexpected feud, sparring with Dorit after the Beverly Beach designer referred to her a "child bride" in a confessional. It was a clapback at Crystal's alleged "shallow" comment.

"I get that the show is designed to, you know-- we're supposed to be shady," Crystal starts. "But I don't know why she brought my marriage into it."

Crystal is married to Rob Minkoff, the director of films such as The Lion King; they have a 20-year age gap, marrying when Crystal was 23 and Rob was 43.

"I've been with Rob for 20 years," she continues. "I have one of the most successful marriages [on the show], and regardless of how long I've been married, like, Rob, and I are great. And so, I think it's really rude and disrespectful to say something like that, which is very loaded -- it's a loaded comment."

As soon as Dorit made the snide remark, social media blew up with fans calling her out for using what many viewed as racially charged language, playing into a stereotype of Asian women. Crystal fired back with her own post highlighting "keys to a successful marriage." Her list included "Buy, don't borrow diamond necklaces for your wife," a direct dig at a Pretty Woman-themed date-night scene between Dorit and her husband, PK, which aired earlier in the season. Then, in the comments, she doubled down, agreeing with commenters leaving notes like "don't acquire massive amounts of debt" -- for years, Dorit and PK have been plagued with "money troubles" tabloid stories -- and making mention of her company's website working, while Dorit's is down.

"I'm usually very quiet, but don't come after Rob," she warms. "Rob Minkoff's the GOAT. Like he is very, very special, and and to say that they're all in school while I'm just getting married? I went to a four-year college with two degrees. I built a massive business, and I have a great marriage. So, there's really nothing to talk about."

Crystal didn't hear from Dorit when she posted, but the two did unpack it all at the recently filmed reunion.

"I really tried to go in there with a different perspective and different attitude than I did my first two years, because I know better now," Crystal previews. "I know what to expect, and instead of being on the defense, I had a lot to say. I wanted to make sure I got it in there. and so I walked out of there feeling very good."

Crystal says Dorit was "in the hot seat a lot," as was Kyle, whose surprise announcement of a separation from her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, came as a shock to fans last year. In happy news, viewers will get to see Kyle reunite with once-estranged sister Kathy Hilton, who popped up at the taping to close the loop on season 12's reunion. That sit-down, which came after Kathy allegedly made disparaging comments about Kyle during an off-camera meltdown in Aspen, Colorado, left the sisters in a broken place. They've since repaired their relationship away from the show.

"They've come a long way," Crystal teases. "People view their family in a way that I think is just way too judgmental, 'cause if you really think about your own siblings and your own life, you can fight with your brother or sister and not talk to them for a few months. That's normal, but because they're under a microscope, it just seems so much bigger and they're not given the space that normal people -- I mean, that's reality shows in general -- but it was really nice to see them so close and supportive of each other, because at the end [of the day], they're family."

Crystal plays coy about whether Kathy's cameo means she'll return to the series for season 14. Same goes for Denise Richards, who did not pop up at reunion, but did leave quite the mark on the season with two appearances -- facing off with Erika Jayne at a weed-infused dinner and again at Crystal's "Taco Tuesday" get-together.

"My friends were like, 'I can't believe you hang out with these people...' I was like, Don't ask,'" Crystal cracks, adding that she "hopes" Denise returns for more 90210 fun.

As for those rumors Sutton suffered some sort of medical event at the taping and was taken to the hospital, Crystal offers this: "Sutton's great, you'll watch."

Reunion always signals change, whether that be in the dynamics of the group or the makeup of group itself. Crystal has a feeling the latter applies to RHOBH moving into next season.

"I can't imagine this group coming back fully," she says. "It's a puzzle."

However, Crystal acknowledges that this cast feels "way more cohesive" than any other time during her run. She doesn't fully subscribe to Erika's summation that the women play the show like a game, forcing or faking friendships to build alliances.

"I used to feel that way; I actually do think that with some people," she explains. "I don't ever wanna do that, or be like that, because I'm a trusting person and I want someone to trust me."

"I know my friendships are real, at least I believe that," she adds. "If they're not, then I'm really in over my head."

David Livingston / Getty Images

Crystal and Erika aren't enemies, but they also don't seem to be friends -- at least not close friends. Crystal proved to be Erika's most vocal critic over the last few years when it came to Erika's entanglement in her estranged husband, Tom Girardi's, legal issues. While filming season 13, Erika received what she dubbed "good news," a judge deciding there was no proof that a pair of $750K diamond earrings her ex gifted her were paid for with money allegedly stolen from settlements for clients represented by Tom's now-defunct law firm. Erika lamented the ladies not celebrating the so-called victory with her.

"I can apologize to her for our relationship, but [an 'I'm sorry] is not coming from me when it comes [to] victims and what's owed to them," Crystal declares. "And it never will."

Crystal plans to watch The Housewife and the Hustler 2: The Reckoning, a follow-up to ABC News and The Los Angeles Times' documentary special about Tom's alleged crimes, which sees Erika come face to face -- for the first time -- with the clients who say the disbarred attorney betrayed them. It will surely provide fodder for season 14, for which Crystal hopes to return. There's a lot more of her life to show, including her business, said to be the second-largest coconut water manufacturer in the world.

"I'd love to take the girls to one of our farms, or one of our factories in Asia," she dreams up. "Maybe bringing them to China, too; I have a home in Beijing, so that would be really fun to show them, the Great Wall of China. Really, my culture, you know?"

"There's only so much time, it's not the fault of the show," she says. "I think that's what's so great about being able to get the chance to come back, is to reveal a little bit more, you know?"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock.

