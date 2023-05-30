Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Must-Haves Are Up to 50% Off Today Only: Shop the Best Finds for Summer
It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Summer sale is here to make our dreams come true just in time for summer. For one last day today, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is offering up to 50% off best-selling makeup and skincare.
Dubbed the Fenty Summer Warmup Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh today. Not only are many Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products on sale, but you’ll be able to snag up to 50% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is Rihanna's new Fenty Hydra Vizor mineral sunscreen released earlier this month just in time for summer.
Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.
If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your summer routine, keep scrolling for Memorial Day deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends tonight.
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.
A compact eyeshadow palette with six essential shades to create a sultry, smoky eye look for summer.
A makeup stick that allows you to highlight and blush all in one.
A mini sunscreen you can take with you everywhere so you can reapply after two hours in the sun.
Pair Body Sauce with the Fenty Beauty kabuki brush. The angled design with dense, super soft bristles flawlessly buffs both liquid and powder formulas on the face and body.
A body luminizing tint for a gorgeous glow all-over, available in seven shades.
We all know and love the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Offered in 50 shades, this lightweight powder formula is perfect for summer providing coverage without looking cakey.
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.
