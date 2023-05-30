It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Summer sale is here to make our dreams come true just in time for summer. For one last day today, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is offering up to 50% off best-selling makeup and skincare.

Shop the Fenty Beauty Sale

Dubbed the Fenty Summer Warmup Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh today. Not only are many Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products on sale, but you’ll be able to snag up to 50% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is Rihanna's new Fenty Hydra Vizor mineral sunscreen released earlier this month just in time for summer.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your summer routine, keep scrolling for Memorial Day deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends tonight.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

