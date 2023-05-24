It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Summer sale is here to make our dreams come true just in time for summer. Rihanna’s skincare and makeup brand is offering up to 50% off best-selling products.

Shop the Fenty Beauty Sale

Dubbed the Fenty Summer Warmup Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh ahead of the new season. Not only is many Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products on sale, but you’ll be able to snag up to 50% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is the new Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen that Rihanna released earlier this month just in time for summer.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a head-turning look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your summer glam routine, keep scrolling for deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends on May 30th.

RELATED CONTENT:

Take 15% Off Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare for Memorial Day Weekend

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Summer with Dermstore's Sale

The Best Face and Body Bronzers for Glowing Skin All Summer Long

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Spring

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now

Shop 'Daisy Jones' Star Riley Keough's Secret to Rockstar Skin

The Best Face Masks Available to Shop on Amazon for Every Skin Type

Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products