Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Summer Sale: Get up to 50% Off Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty Products

By ETonline Staff
Fenty Friends and Family Sale
Fenty Skin

It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Summer sale is here to make our dreams come true just in time for summer. Rihanna’s skincare and makeup brand is offering up to 50% off best-selling products. 

Shop the Fenty Beauty Sale

Dubbed the Fenty Summer Warmup Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh ahead of the new season. Not only is many Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products on sale, but you’ll be able to snag up to 50% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is the new Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen that Rihanna released earlier this month just in time for summer.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a head-turning look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your summer glam routine, keep scrolling for deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends on May 30th. 

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen

This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. 

$39$29
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

A compact eyeshadow palette with six essential shades to create a sultry, smoky eye look for summer. 

$28$21
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum
Fenty Beauty
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum

A makeup stick that allows you to highlight and blush all in one. 

$32$22
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Beauty
Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen

A mini sunscreen you can take with you everywhere so you can reapply after two hours in the sun.

$25$13
Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160
Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160

Pair Body Sauce with the Fenty Beauty kabuki brush. The angled design with dense, super soft bristles flawlessly buffs both liquid and powder formulas on the face and body. 

$34$20
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Body Sauce Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

A body luminizing tint for a gorgeous glow all-over, available in seven shades. 

$49$26
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation

We all know and love the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Offered in 50 shades, this lightweight powder formula is perfect for summer providing coverage without looking cakey.

$40$28
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.

$28$20

