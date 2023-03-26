It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Friends & Family sale is here to make our dreams come true. Until Monday, March 27, Rihanna’s skincare and makeup brand is offering 25% off sitewide.

Shop 25% Off Fenty Beauty

Dubbed the Fenty Fam Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh this season. Not only is every Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin product 25% off sitewide, but you’ll also be able to snag up to 60% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick that Rihanna debuted during her Super Bowl halftime performance along with her second baby bump.

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a head-turning look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your spring glam routine, keep scrolling for deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers.

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. $24 $17 Shop Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. $35 $26 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 40% Off Right Now

Energize Your Skincare Regimen for Spring With 25% Off Kiehl's

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Weekend

Today's Best Deals to Shop from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale

Shop 'Daisy Jones' Star Riley Keough's Secret to Rockstar Skin

The Best Face Masks Available to Shop on Amazon for Every Skin Type

Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products