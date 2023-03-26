Shopping

Rihanna's Fenty Fam Sale Ends Tomorrow: Shop 25% Off Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

By ETonline Staff
Fenty Friends and Family Sale
Fenty Skin

It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Friends & Family sale is here to make our dreams come true. Until Monday, March 27, Rihanna’s skincare and makeup brand is offering 25% off sitewide. 

Shop 25% Off Fenty Beauty

Dubbed the Fenty Fam Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh this season. Not only is every Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin product 25% off sitewide, but you’ll also be able to snag up to 60% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick that Rihanna debuted during her Super Bowl halftime performance along with her second baby bump. 

Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a head-turning look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your spring glam routine, keep scrolling for deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers. 

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence
Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence
Fenty Skin
Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.

$34$26
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP
Fenti Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP

This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.

$29$22
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

No dull lips this winter when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent!

$21$16
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint
Fenty Beauty
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.

$28$20
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush. 

$24$17
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen

This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. 

$39$29
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty Beauty
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades. 

$35$26
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer
PRO FILT'R HYDRATING PRIMER
Fenty Beauty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer

Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.

$36$22

