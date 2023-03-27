Rihanna's Fenty Fam Sale Ends Tonight: Final Hours to Get 25% Off Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin
It's not every day you can get major deals from game-changing beauty brands, but the Fenty Beauty Friends & Family sale is here to make our dreams come true. For one last day today, Rihanna’s skincare and makeup brand is offering 25% off sitewide.
Dubbed the Fenty Fam Sale, there's no better place to give your makeup bag a refresh this season. Not only is every Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin product 25% off, but you’ll also be able to snag up to 60% off select favorites. A standout from this Fenty sale is the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick that Rihanna debuted during her Super Bowl halftime performance along with her second baby bump.
Fenty Beauty is a favorite among RiRi's fans for versatile makeup that's great for creating every type of look, whether it's for everyday, natural-looking makeup or for a head-turning look. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.
If you’re hoping to add some Rihanna-approved products to your spring glam routine, keep scrolling for deals on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends tonight.
A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.
This matte lipstick is anything but drying with a creamy, comfortable formula and precise doe-foot applicator.
No dull lips when you're wearing this best-selling lip gloss that delivers explosive shine and conditioning. We love its non-sticky formula and addictive peach-vanilla scent.
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.
If you're short on time in the morning, all you really need is a pop of color on your cheeks before running out the door. The Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush blends effortlessly into the skin for a gorgeous flush.
This bestselling moisturizer-and-sunscreen hybrid is light as air. Most importantly, it blends seamlessly and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin.
According to Fenty Beauty, "Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect." The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint does exactly that. Available in 25 flexible shades.
Ideal for normal to dry skin, this lightweight primer hydrates and nourishes skin and helps the rest of your makeup glide on smoothly.
