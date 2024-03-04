Andrew Scott is transforming himself yet again for his new Netflix series, Ripley.

The Fleabag actor and recent Golden Globe nominee stars as the titular character in the upcoming series, based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, which also inspired the 1999 film of the same name, starring Matt Damon.

In the eight-episode series, set in the 1960s, Scott plays conman Tom Ripley, who is dispatched to Italy by a wealthy man in order to convince his wayward son to return home. Emma star Johnny Flynn plays said son, Dickie Greenleaf, whom Jude Law played in the previous film adaptation.

Rather than focusing on bringing Dickie back home, however, Ripley becomes enamored by his lavish life abroad and deeply ingratiates himself into his wealthy world. The trailer, released on Monday, shows him even imitating Dickie's voice, attempting his casual American accent.

The series also stars Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, the character Gwyneth Paltrow played in the 1999 film.

Marge is Tom's biggest doubter, who becomes increasingly more skeptical of the new character in Dickie's life as it devolves into fraud and murder.

"Tom is one of those people who takes advantage of people," Marge says in the trailer. "I don't trust him. He's a liar. It's his profession."

Watch the trailer below.

The series also stars Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, Margherita Buy and John Malkovich.

Ripley premieres April 4 on Netflix.

