Riverdale is throwing it back!

The CW drama is headed back in time on Wednesday, exploring the parents' years at Riverdale High with a bit of creative casting -- and a deadly twist.

All of Riverdale's main stars play the younger versions of their parents in the ep -- with a special appearance by Mark Consuelos' son, Michael, as young Hiram -- which puts a dark spin on The Breakfast Club, as the early '90s teens come together in detention to play an all-consuming game of Gryphons and Gargoyles.

"The Midnight Club was when we all were in detention together and they uncovered this secret game that everybody started playing," Mädchen Amick told ET's Leanne Aguilera ahead of Wednesday's epic episode, which features Alice telling Betty (Lili Reinhart) the story of the group's harrowing hijinks. "It really takes you into a dark, twisted, mental space, and then we ended up losing a life along the way."

Check out this week's episode of Sweetwater Secrets for more on the fun flashback, and scroll down to see the cast in their '90s duds for the epic episode!

Madelaine Petsch as Teen Penelope Blossom, Lili Reinhart as Teen Alice Smith, Ashleigh Murray as Teen Sierra Samuels and Camila Mendes as Teen Hermione Gomez The CW

Camila Mendes as Teen Hermione Gomez and Cole Sprouse as Teen FP Jones The CW

Madelaine Petsch as Teen Penelope Blossom and KJ Apa as Teen Fred Andrews The CW

Ashleigh Murray as Teen Sierra Samuels and Casey Cott as Teen Tom Keller The CW

Charles Melton as Teen Marty Mantle, Casey Cott as Teen Tom Keller, Major Curda as Teen Daryl Doiley and Michael Consuelos as Teen Hiram Lodge The CW

The CW

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa to Guest Star on 'Riverdale' as Hiram's Mistress

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Boss Explains That Shocking, Confusing 'Riverdale' Cameo! (Exclusive)

'Riverdale' Boss Reveals Why Veronica's Varchie 'Endgame' Comment Was Removed From Premiere (Exclusive)

Related Gallery