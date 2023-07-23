Robin Williams' Kids Honor Late Actor on What Would've Been His 72nd Birthday
Robin Williams' kids are paying tribute to their late father, on what would have been his 72nd birthday.
Robin's son, Zak, took to Instagram on Friday to share a special message for his late father, alongside a still from the actor's 1987 war dramedy, Good Morning, Vietnam.
"Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you'd give," Zak wrote. "That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous."
Zak, 40, concluded his sweet tribute, "Miss you and love you forever!"
Robin's daughter, Zelda Williams, also shared a meaningful post, which also called attention to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes.
Zelda, 33, took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her father on the picket line when the WGA previously went on strike in 2007-'08, holding a sign and protesting with other writers and creatives.
"Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would’ve been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always," Zelda captioned the pic.
Robin died by suicide in August 2014, a year after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
In a September 2020 interview with the Today show, Robin's widow, Susan, said he suffered from diffused Lewy body dementia, a neurological disease that can lead to problems with thinking, memory and movement.
For more on Williams' children, as well as his life and legacy, see the video below.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
