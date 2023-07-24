Between shedding pets and active kids, your rugs have probably seen better days this summer. While most rugs aren’t designed to survive a washing cycle, Ruggable is a cult-favorite brand loved for its machine-washable rugs that make maintenance easy. Seen in the homes of Kyle Richards and Jonathan Van Ness, Ruggable's affordable designs span area rugs, runners, bath mats and doormats.

Now through Tuesday, July 25, Ruggable is celebrating its birthday with a sitewide sale. You can save 20% on every washable rug with the code BDAY23 at checkout, including styles from a selection of their designer collaborations. Adding or replacing your rugs is an excellent way to give your home the refresh is deserves and now it's easier than ever.

Shop the Ruggable Sale

Ruggable is known for its spill-, stain-, dust- and dirt-resistant rugs, which means you can feel confident adding bold patterns and bright colors into your home decor. Each rug is available in area and runner sizes from 2'x3' up to 9'x12' in classic low pile or premium medium pile for extra cushion. Doormats are 3'x2.5', and are made with mold-resistant technology for indoor and outdoor use.

If you have Barbie fever after this weekend's highly anticipated movie premiere, the new Barbie x Ruggable collection will help you bring your own Barbie Dreamhouse to life. Whether you want to deck out your home in all things Barbie pink or prefer a subtler homage to the iconic doll, the collection features playfully chic designs from logo-printed doormats and eye-popping chevron to neutral palm trees and sophisticated art deco designs.

Below, add some magic to your home by shopping the entire Barbie x Ruggable collection. Don't forget to use the code BDAY23 for 20% off your purchase. For even more Barbie-inspired style inspiration, check out our guide for how to add the Barbiecore trend to your wardrobe and shop the best looks from the Barbie movie.

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat Ruggable Barbie Fuchsia Doormat This fuchsia logo doormat adds a pop of hot pink to any indoor or outdoor space. $89 AND UP Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Channel This Year's Hottest Trend — Barbiecore — With These 15 Pieces

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

Why Fans Think ‘Barbie’ Movie Is Loosely Based on ‘The Wizard of Oz’

'Barbie' Trailer: Meet All the Barbies and Kens!

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook