Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Styles From Coach, Michael Kors and More

By Kyley Warren‍
Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday 2021 Sale
Saks Fifth Avenue

You can never go wrong with shopping designer -- especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday 2021 sale is officially live with early access deals on some of the most luxurious styles and brands in the world (and discounted for up to 50% off, no less).

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds -- especially during the holiday season. Whether you're hoping to get a head start on Christmas shopping, are still looking for that perfect gift to give someone special, or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice (which after this year, you totally deserve), you can embrace the full decadence of designer goodies at Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday sale.

And if you're too pressed for time to peruse through all of the can't-miss deals currently live at Saks (it is the holiday season, after all), fear not -- the ET Style team has narrowed down a few of our favorite finds, including standout items like: Coach's TikTok-approved Tabby bag, a Michael Kors sleeveless trench dress (which has Meghan Markle's style vibe written all over it), a Dior stainless steel watch, crystal-embellished Jimmy Choos, a 14K gold tennis bracelet (for the tenniscore-obsessed friend in your life), and a rich, hunter green-colored cashmere coat.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best designer finds from Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday sale. 

Coach Tabby Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Tabby Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Coach Tabby Colorblock Leather Shoulder Bag
Get this TikTok bag for over $100 off at Saks Fifth Avenue's early access Black Friday sale.
$395$277
Theory Clairene Wool-Cashmere Coat
Theory Clairene Wool-Cashmere Coat
Saks Fifth Avenue
Theory Clairene Wool-Cashmere Coat
Whether you're gifting it or splurging on something luxe for yourself, you can never go wrong with cashmere -- especially in this hunter green color.
$595$446
Tory Burch Miller Colorblock Leather Thong Sandals
Tory Burch Miller Colorblock Leather Thong Sandals
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tory Burch Miller Colorblock Leather Thong Sandals
Now is the perfect time to stock up on some summer-friendly sandals at can't-miss prices -- like these Tory Burch Miller Colorblock Leather Thong Sandals.
$198$139
Oscar de la Renta Swarovski Crystal & Faux Pearl Drop Vine Earrings
Oscar de la Renta Swarovski Crystal & Faux Pearl Drop Vine Earrings
Saks Fifth Avenue
Oscar de la Renta Swarovski Crystal & Faux Pearl Drop Vine Earrings
With holiday party season just around the corner, these Oscar de la Renta Swarovski Crystal & Faux Pearl Drop Vine Earrings will help to elevate any evening style.
$320$224
Marc Jacobs The Bucket Bag
Marc Jacobs The Bucket Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Marc Jacobs The Bucket Bag
Elevate your handbag game with this sleek bucket bag style from Marc Jacobs.
$450$315
Veronica Beard Matin Striped Sweater
Veronica Beard Matin Striped Sweater
Saks Fifth Avenue
Veronica Beard Matin Striped Sweater
This Veronica Beard Matin Striped Sweater makes for the perfect and elegant sweater style this winter.
$425$170
Nest Aquamarine Mini Huggie Hoop Earrings
Nest Aquamarine Mini Huggie Hoop Earrings
Saks Fifth Avenue
Nest Aquamarine Mini Huggie Hoop Earrings
Class up any winter ensemble with these delicate, dainty huggie hoops from Nest.
$95$67
Michael Kors Sleeveless Trench Shift Dress
Michael Kors Sleeveless Trench Shift Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Michael Kors Sleeveless Trench Shift Dress
Channel Meghan Markle's effortless aesthetic with this sand trench coat dress that mirrors one of her most popular styles.
$1,490$596
MCM Yris Leather Tote
MCM Yris Leather Tote
Saks Fifth Avenue
MCM Yris Leather Tote
This top-rated MCM tote is as versatile as it is chic.
$750$525
Dior VIII Montaigne Stainless Steel Watch
Dior VIII Montaigne Stainless Steel Watch
Saks Fifth Avenue
Dior VIII Montaigne Stainless Steel Watch
Stay on time and on trend with this sleek and luxurious Dior VIII Montaigne Stainless Steel Watch style.
$4,500$3,150
Sam Edelman Larina Tall Leather Boots
Sam Edelman Larina Tall Leather Boots
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sam Edelman Larina Tall Leather Boots
Sam Edelman boots are a winter wardrobe staple -- and this ivory stuff is particularly chic.
$250$175
Loewe Heel Saddle Bag
Loewe Heel Leather Saddle Bag
Saks Fifth Avenue
Loewe Heel Saddle Bag
Get on board with one of the hottest bag trends of the season with this Loewe Heel Saddle Bag.
$950$655
Rag & Bone Simone Skinny Pants
Rag & Bone Simone Skinny Pants
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rag & Bone Simone Skinny Pants
These best-selling skinny pants from Rag & Bone can easily be dressed up or dressed down -- depending on the occasion.
$295$118
Jimmy Choo Brea Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Mules
Jimmy Choo Brea Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Mules
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jimmy Choo Brea Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Mules
It doesn't get more elegant than a crystal-embellished pair of Jimmy Choos.
$895$358
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Gold & Diamond Solitaire Heart Tennis Bracelet
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Gold & Diamond Solitaire Heart Tennis Bracelet
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Gold & Diamond Solitaire Heart Tennis Bracelet
Embody the peak tenniscore aesthetic with this charming gold and diamond tennis bracelet.
$4,200$2,940
Stuart Weitzman Lift Chain Leather Combat Boots
Stuart Weitzman Lift Chain Leather Combat Boots
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stuart Weitzman Lift Chain Leather Combat Boots
Kick up your winter boot game with this lift chain, combat boot style from Stuart Weitzman.
$595$298

