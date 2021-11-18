You can never go wrong with shopping designer -- especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday 2021 sale is officially live with early access deals on some of the most luxurious styles and brands in the world (and discounted for up to 50% off, no less).

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds -- especially during the holiday season. Whether you're hoping to get a head start on Christmas shopping, are still looking for that perfect gift to give someone special, or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice (which after this year, you totally deserve), you can embrace the full decadence of designer goodies at Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday sale.

And if you're too pressed for time to peruse through all of the can't-miss deals currently live at Saks (it is the holiday season, after all), fear not -- the ET Style team has narrowed down a few of our favorite finds, including standout items like: Coach's TikTok-approved Tabby bag, a Michael Kors sleeveless trench dress (which has Meghan Markle's style vibe written all over it), a Dior stainless steel watch, crystal-embellished Jimmy Choos, a 14K gold tennis bracelet (for the tenniscore-obsessed friend in your life), and a rich, hunter green-colored cashmere coat.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best designer finds from Saks Fifth Avenue's Black Friday sale.

