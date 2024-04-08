It was an ultra-glam date night in Austin, Texas, for Mom and Dad! Sam Hunt had wife Hannah Lee Fowler on his arm at Sunday's 2024 CMT Music Awards, marking the couple's first red carpet appearance since reconciling after a brief separation in 2022.

Hunt, 39, wore a tweed suit with a simple crisp shirt, opting to keep his collar open without a tie. Fowler, 38, stunned in her signature style, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with intricate lace detailing. Hunt slicked his hair back, keeping with his current Johnny Cash-coded moment, while Hannah wore her dark tresses down in loose waves.

Fowler and Hunt each flashed smiles for the cameras as they put on a united front, holding hands and linking arms together for the photo op.

Sam Hunt and his wife and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. - SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Hunt and his wife and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2024 Country Music Television (CMT) Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024. - Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The couple was last photographed together on a red carpet at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, months after they tied the knot, and were pictured together inside at a handful of other awards shows in 2018.

Much has changed since then, including the arrival of their second child in October 2023. Though few details have been revealed about baby no. 2, including their name and sex, Hunt shared a photo of the newly-minted family of four over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Hunt and Fowler's eldest child, daughter Lucy Louise, will celebrate her second birthday in May.

On Sunday, Hunt performed his new single, "Locked Up," on the CMT Music Awards stage. The performance drew inspiration from his music video, which pays direct tribute to Cash's iconic 1968 show at Folsom Prison.

Sam Hunt performs onstage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at the Moody Center on April 7, 2024 in Austin, Texas. - Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

In the song -- which Hunt wrote with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers and Zach Crowell -- the performer seemingly addresses his 2019 arrest in Nashville, Tennessee. He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges in August 2021 and had his license suspended for one year.

Then, in February 2022, Fowler's pregnancy with the pair's first child was revealed via divorce docs. At the time, Fowler cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage, accused Hunt of "inappropriate marital conduct," and claimed that he was "guilty of adultery."

After an apparent change of heart, Fowler called off the divorce and the duo welcomed their daughter in May 2022.

"I got locked up / I was in a young, dumb, rowdy phase / Still hangin' onto my bachelor days / You were still prayin' for me to start changin' my ways," Hunt sings on "Locked Up," which dropped in March. "Thirty years old and still actin' a fool / Damn near the same kid you met back in school / I thought I might have lost you / Yeah, I thought it might have cost me / The love and the light of my life."

In the end, Hunt marvels at the grace he received from his beloved.

"Girl, you forgave me for my sins / You put it down and you ain't brought it up since / I knew that I was done / I knew you were the one," he sings.

Back in 2022, a source told ET how Hunt was working to repair his relationship with Fowler.

"Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship," the source said. "They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that. Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe, and trusts him."

"He is acting protective over their relationship. He has been careful to make sure that things aren't being misconstrued or that he is putting their relationship in any sort of jeopardy," the source added. "He's aware of how sensitive the situation is and doesn't want to hurt Hannah."

In an interview with ET last summer, Hunt marveled at the magic of their journey as new parents.

"It's pretty unreal what children showing up in your life will do for you," he gushed.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show aired on CBS and is available to stream on demand via Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: