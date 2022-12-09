Shopping

Samsonite Is Having A Huge Holiday Sale — Save Up to 30% On Best-Selling Carry-Ons and Luggage Sets

By Rebecca Rovenstine
While you're planning your next flight home for the holidays, now's the time to gift yourself a luggage upgrade. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, is spreading the holiday cheer with their sale happening now. The Samsonite luggage sale is offering up to 30% off their entire site, including best-selling suitcases and travel-ready backpacks. 

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every occasion. In fact, these fashionable finds from Samsonite are also a celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand on their travels. From hardshell carryons, oversized duffle bags, and high-end briefcases, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next winter vacation or weekend getaway. 

Not only can you take advantage of these steep discounts for yourself, but Samsonite luggage would also make great holiday gifts for globetrotters or anyone on your list with a taste for wanderlust. Ahead, shop best luggage deals and our favorite picks from this remarkable Samsonite sale

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. 

$200$140
Freeform Medium Spinner
Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite
Freeform Medium Spinner

Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel. 

$240$168
Black Label Cosmolite 3.0 Large Spinner
Black Label Cosmolite 3.0 Large Spinner
Samsonite
Black Label Cosmolite 3.0 Large Spinner

More lightweight than ever, this elegant suitcase can fit all your supplies for a long getaway. It has a hard shell and 3-digit TSA lock so you can feel at ease checking this bag. 

$550$385
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$450$300
Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag
Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag
Samsonite
Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag

Weighing less than a pound while empty, you can fit tons of stuff in this duffle bag. After unpacking, you can easily fold it up and hide it away. 

$42$29
Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set
Samsonite
Samsonite Tru-Frame 2 Piece Set

Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn. 

$600$400
Tenacity 3PC Set
Tenacity 3PC Set
Samsonite
Tenacity 3PC Set

Cover all your luggage needs in this one convenient set featuring two rolling suitcases and a matching backpack. It comes with a 10-year warranty and right now it's available for under $200.

$230$161
Xenon 3.0 Techlocker Briefcase
Xenon 3.0 Techlocker Briefcase
Samsonite
Xenon 3.0 Techlocker Briefcase

Safely store your laptop and important documents in this padded briefcase. With the accordion style opening, you'll easily be able to access all your items while on the go. 

$74$52
NuRoad 15.6" Backpack
NuRoad 15.6" Backpack
Samsonite
NuRoad 15.6" Backpack

Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized. 

$220$154
Theorym Medium Spinner
Theorym Medium Spinner
Samsonite
Theorym Medium Spinner

Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height. 

$290$203
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite
NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

$70$49
SXK RFID Passport Wallet
SXK RFID Passport Wallet
Samsonite
SXK RFID Passport Wallet

Woven with Kevlar fibers, this passport holder is not only convenient, but extremely durable able to withstand all of your world travels. 

$50$35
Ripstop 30" Rolling Duffel
Ripstop 30" Rolling Duffel
Samsonite
Ripstop 30" Rolling Duffel

Prefer a duffle bag to your rolling suitcases except for lugging it around? This rolling duffle bag combines the best of both worlds.

$210$147
Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set
Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set
Samsonite
Mobile Solution 3 Piece Travel Set

Store jewelry, makeup, pills, or whatever you need in their own separate, but matching, travel bags. Each nylon bag is lined with water-resistant coating for any accidents that may happen during your travels. 

$50$35
Samsonite Stryde 111 Carry-On Spinner
Stryde 111 Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite
Samsonite Stryde 111 Carry-On Spinner

If you want a high-tech and luxurious suitcase, look no further. This hard shell suitcase has built-in LED lights and a USB-port for easy device charging. 

$550$385

