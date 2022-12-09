While you're planning your next flight home for the holidays, now's the time to gift yourself a luggage upgrade. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, is spreading the holiday cheer with their sale happening now. The Samsonite luggage sale is offering up to 30% off their entire site, including best-selling suitcases and travel-ready backpacks.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every occasion. In fact, these fashionable finds from Samsonite are also a celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand on their travels. From hardshell carryons, oversized duffle bags, and high-end briefcases, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next winter vacation or weekend getaway.

Not only can you take advantage of these steep discounts for yourself, but Samsonite luggage would also make great holiday gifts for globetrotters or anyone on your list with a taste for wanderlust. Ahead, shop best luggage deals and our favorite picks from this remarkable Samsonite sale.

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings. $200 $140 Shop Now

Freeform Medium Spinner Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner Complete with a buit-in ID tag and TSA 3-dial combination recessed lock, the expandable Samsonite suitcase has an increased packing capacity, and thoughtful pockets for managing belongings during travel. $240 $168 Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set Samsonite Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. $450 $300 Shop Now

Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag Weighing less than a pound while empty, you can fit tons of stuff in this duffle bag. After unpacking, you can easily fold it up and hide it away. $42 $29 Buy Now

Tenacity 3PC Set Samsonite Tenacity 3PC Set Cover all your luggage needs in this one convenient set featuring two rolling suitcases and a matching backpack. It comes with a 10-year warranty and right now it's available for under $200. $230 $161 Buy Now

Xenon 3.0 Techlocker Briefcase Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Techlocker Briefcase Safely store your laptop and important documents in this padded briefcase. With the accordion style opening, you'll easily be able to access all your items while on the go. $74 $52 Buy Now

NuRoad 15.6" Backpack Samsonite NuRoad 15.6" Backpack Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized. $220 $154 Buy Now

Theorym Medium Spinner Samsonite Theorym Medium Spinner Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height. $290 $203 Buy Now

