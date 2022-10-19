Samsonite's Early Black Friday Sale Is Taking 30% Off Top-Rated Luggage: Shop The 15 Best Travel Deals
While we haven't yet carved our Thanksgiving turkeys, we can already take advantage of this year's significant Black Friday savings. Samsonite, an industry leader in luggage and travel accessories, is spreading the holiday cheer with their early Black Friday 2022 sale happening today, October 19 until October 25 with 30% off their entire site, including best-selling suitcases and travel-ready backpacks.
Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly but also creates stylish suitcases for every occasion. In fact, these fashionable finds from Samsonite are also a celeb-approved, with names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Emilia Clarke, and Jessica Alba seen carrying the brand on their travels. From hardshell carryons, oversized duffle bags, and high-end briefcases, Samsonite has everything you'll need for your next vacation or weekend getaway.
Not only can you take advantage of these steep Black Friday discounts for yourself, but Samsonite luggage would also make great holiday gifts for the globetrotters on your list. Ahead, shop best luggage deals and our favorite picks from this remarkable Samsonite sale.
Not only is this perfectly sized carry-on extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings.
This isn't your typical suitcase with its unique design opening from the middle. The unusual setup allows for extra packing space using their compression technology.
More lightweight than ever, this elegant suitcase can fit all your supplies for a long getaway. It has a hard shell and 3-digit TSA lock so you can feel at ease checking this bag.
If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches.
Weighing less than a pound while empty, you can fit tons of stuff in this duffle bag. After unpacking, you can easily fold it up and hide it away.
Coming in silver and black options, this is another great luggage duo from Samsonite. The multi-direction dual spinner wheels will glide and go with your every turn.
Cover all your luggage needs in this one convenient set featuring two rolling suitcases and a matching backpack. It comes with a 10-year warranty and right now it's available for under $200.
Safely store your laptop and important documents in this padded briefcase. With the accordion style opening, you'll easily be able to access all your items while on the go.
Feel good about your purchase when buying this backpack made from 100% recycled bottles. But not only is it good for the earth, it's also super practical with several pockets and hidden zipper compartments to keep everything organized.
Another environmentally friendly option, this suitcase's outer fabric is made from the same Recyclex material created from water bottles. And for those people that are shorter or taller than average, the handle has an adjustable stop to better work with your height.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Woven with Kevlar fibers, this passport holder is not only convenient, but extremely durable able to withstand all of your world travels.
Prefer a duffle bag to your rolling suitcases except for lugging it around? This rolling duffle bag combines the best of both worlds.
Store jewelry, makeup, pills, or whatever you need in their own separate, but matching, travel bags. Each nylon bag is lined with water-resistant coating for any accidents that may happen during your travels.
If you want a high-tech and luxurious suitcase, look no further. This hard shell suitcase has built-in LED lights and a USB-port for easy device charging.
