Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and currently, you can score the 2021 Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung is offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV, which delivers stunning 4K resolution and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience.

If you aren't familiar with the Samsung Frame TV, it's time to get acquainted - especially if you're looking to update your home decor. The Frame is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a screen that doubles as wall art when it's not in TV mode. By switching to art mode, the frame tv seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung just added even bigger savings on 2021 Frame TVs. The 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off is the star of the early Memorial Day sale. Ahead, shop the best deals on the 2021 model of Samsung's Frame TV and transform your home with these major 4K TV deals.

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV When this Samsung TV it turned off, it'll look like a stylish framed piece of wall art to give your home an artful, polished touch. The Smart TV -- which is available with a black, white, beige or walnut frame -- comes with Alexa built in along with the option to choose different images to display while it's turned off. $3,000 $2,200 Buy Now

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features such as crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on.

