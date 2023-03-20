Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $800 On Artful 4K TVs During the Spring Discover Samsung Sale
Whether you're refreshing your home this spring or looking to upgrade your setup for March Madness, Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and and that is no different on The Frame. Right now, you can save big while supercharging your home entertainment setup because Samsung's Discover Samsung spring sales event starts today. During the deals event, The Frame TV is on sale for up to $800 off.
Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV is not only one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there, but you can also easily stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface. Shop the best Samsung Frame TV deals below and save on every size of the 2022 model.
Save $800 on the 85" Frame TV at Samsung.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.
The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.
The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.
By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.
Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies.
Samsung is offering a week of deals on customer-loved tech and home appliances, starting now. Today through March 26, there are unbeatable Samsung TV deals. Shop more of the best 4K TVs on sale below.
Best Samsung 4K TV Deals to Shop Now
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,300. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
