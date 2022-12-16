If you're looking to save big on tech ahead of the holidays, Samsung and Amazon are offering massive end-of-year discounts on today's hottest TVs and devices. Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV is not only one of the best QLED TVs out there, but the 2022 model is currently on sale and will arrive just in time for the holidays with friends and family.

With Samsung and Amazon's holiday savings, the best Samsung Frame TV deals available now are marking down nearly every size of the QLED 4K TV. You can save up to $500 on a movie theatre experience in your living room. With immersive picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Shop the best deals on Samsung's Frame TV below.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

