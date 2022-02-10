Samsung's most anticipated event of the year took place Wednesday morning with the company's biggest product launch of 2022. The electronics giant announced a new series of phones, the flagship Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the S22 Ultra, and three new Galaxy S8 tablet devices. Pre-orders for the devices are now available, and they’ll all be released on February 25.

Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes an exclusive $50 credit.

The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing.

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use.

The S22 Ultra is the only new Galaxy phone featuring a flat design that comes complete with built-in storage for Samsung's S Pen stylus. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.

The tablet that's made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows.

This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4" sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with incredible 8K resolution.

Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, you'll feel closer to the action when you hear every thrilling detail on quad speakers and rich Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG.

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s successor to the long-running stylus-driven Galaxy Note devices. With a four-lens camera system, the new photography features are truly remarkable. The back camera includes a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 108MP wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, which increases to 100x "Space Zoom" with 10x digital zoom.

The S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. For a limited time, Samsung will provide you with a $200 credit during pre-orders that you can use toward the purchase of a Galaxy Watch 4 or Freestyle projector. You’ll also get 25% off any Galaxy Tab S8 device.

Samsung's three new Android tablets: the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra lets users sync up notes and share files between different devices for better productivity and multitasking. The Tab S8 Ultra has a dual-lens, 12-megapixel front camera, and the device’s microphone also picks up sound from three different directions, which Samsung said will help reduce unwanted background noise on video calls.

Samsung is the home of top-tier smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs.

