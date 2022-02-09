Samsung Galaxy S22 Exclusive Deal: Get Up to $250 Off The All New Galaxy S22 Series
Samsung's most anticipated event of the year took place this morning with the company's biggest product launch of 2022. The electronics giant announced a new series of phones, the flagship Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the S22 Ultra, and three new Galaxy S8 tablet devices. Pre-orders for the devices begin today, and they’ll all be available for purchase on February 25.
Just for ET readers, you can get up to $250 off the new Galaxy phones and tablets with our exclusive deal, which includes an exclusive $50 credit. When you pre-order the all new Galaxy S22 Series below, you will receive an additional $50 instant Samsung Credit to save on each of the three phones, for a total savings of $250 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Shop the full lineup of new Samsung releases below.
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s successor to the long-running stylus-driven Galaxy Note devices. With a four-lens camera system, the new photography features are truly remarkable. The back camera includes a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 108MP wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, which increases to 100x "Space Zoom" with 10x digital zoom.
The S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. During pre-orders, Samsung will provide you with a $200 credit you can use toward the purchase of a Galaxy Watch 4 or Freestyle projector. You’ll also get 25% off any Galaxy Tab S8 device.
Samsung's three new Android tablets: the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra lets users sync up notes and share files between different devices for better productivity and multitasking. The Tab S8 Ultra has a dual-lens, 12-megapixel front camera, and the device’s microphone also picks up sound from three different directions, which Samsung said will help reduce unwanted background noise on video calls.
Samsung is the home of top-tier smartphones, laptops, tablets and TVs. If you're looking for deals on a brand new (gigantic) TV for the Big Game on Sunday, you can save $1,800 on the 75" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV or $500 on the very chic 55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.
