Samsung Launches New QLED 8K TV: Pre-order and Save $120 on the Latest Model
It's no shock that your television can really elevate your movie night. Every year, top brands create new TVs to give consumers a better visual and audio experience — and Samsung is no different. The electronics brand has launched the pre-order for its new leading television, the QN800B model Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, and you can save $120 on the 65- and 75-inch TVs.
The latest Samsung QN800B model takes last year's multi-award-winning collection of QLED 8K TVs to the next level. To get the high-definition visuals in the 8K display, Samsung uses Quantum Mini LEDs within the screen. These mini LEDs enhance the contrast of your picture, so you can see more details even during those dark action-packed scenes. The upgrades on this year's model extend far past the Quantum Mini LEDs. The QN800B also uses a Neural Quantum Processor to fuel its 8K resolution. There are a lot of details to this processor, but the Neural Quantum Processor essentially develops connections so that your TV can keep up with what's playing on the screen.
Samsung is known for launching show-stopping devices. The Samsung Frame TV is a combination of artwork and television, and the company's Freestyle Projector sold out at CES 2022 before the projector even made its first appearance on shelves.
Like all of Samsung's TVs, the QN800B comes in multiple sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your home. Choose from a 65-inch, 75-inch or an 85-inch.
Pre-order Samsung's new QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV below.
