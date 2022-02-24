It's no shock that your television can really elevate your movie night. Every year, top brands create new TVs to give consumers a better visual and audio experience — and Samsung is no different. The electronics brand has launched the pre-order for its new leading television, the QN800B model Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, and you can save $120 on the 65- and 75-inch TVs.

The latest Samsung QN800B model takes last year's multi-award-winning collection of QLED 8K TVs to the next level. To get the high-definition visuals in the 8K display, Samsung uses Quantum Mini LEDs within the screen. These mini LEDs enhance the contrast of your picture, so you can see more details even during those dark action-packed scenes. The upgrades on this year's model extend far past the Quantum Mini LEDs. The QN800B also uses a Neural Quantum Processor to fuel its 8K resolution. There are a lot of details to this processor, but the Neural Quantum Processor essentially develops connections so that your TV can keep up with what's playing on the screen.

Samsung is known for launching show-stopping devices. The Samsung Frame TV is a combination of artwork and television, and the company's Freestyle Projector sold out at CES 2022 before the projector even made its first appearance on shelves.

Like all of Samsung's TVs, the QN800B comes in multiple sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your home. Choose from a 65-inch, 75-inch or an 85-inch.

Pre-order Samsung's new QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV below.

QN800B 65-Inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022 Samsung QN800B 65-Inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022 The Samsung QN800B has an Infinity One Design, which gives this model a sleek slim profile. Plus, the barely-there micro-bevels allow you to focus on simply enjoying your favorite shows. The QN800B also comes with a Slim One Connect Box, which you can adhere to the back of your TV stand to keep it out of sight. $3,620 $3,500 Pre-Order Now

QN800B 85-Inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022 Samsung QN800B 85-Inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV 2022 This size of Samsung's QN800B model is perfect if you want to enjoy your movie nights on the big screen. The QN800B contains Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro technology that reduces picture shake. Picture shake happens when fast-moving images blur on the screen, so the Turbo Pro keeps your picture steady for you to enjoy a clear image. $6,500 Pre-Order Now

