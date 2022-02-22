The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now: Save Up to 50% on TVs, Air Fryers, Vacuums and More
If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Right now the retailer is offering huge savings on top products -- with major markdowns on items that span all across the categories of home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more.
Whether you're in the market for some spring cleaning essentials, looking to freshen up your home with a new furniture set, are finally ready to invest in a more updated kitchen appliance and cookware set, or you're simply ready to expand your stock of advanced tech gadgets, Walmart is the place to go for all of your shopping needs -- especially this week.
If you want free shipping every single time you shop at Walmart, you'll want to check out Walmart Plus. For $12.95 per month, the Walmart+ program lets members save time and money with free delivery from your local store, free shipping with no minimum, member prices on fuel and early access to Walmart's sale events. You can sign up now to start a free 30-day trial.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop at Walmart today. Plus, be sure to check out Walmart's best tech deals, and peruse through the top Amazon deals to shop right now.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion Wear Coach's Spring Collection
20 Cute Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Our Picks
10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More
15 Stylish Spring Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop This Season
11 Essentials to Pack for Your Spring Ski Trip
Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags
Nordstrom Winter Sale: The 20 Best Fashion Deals on Coach, Nike & More
All the Best Apple Deals to Shop Now: MacBooks, iPads, AirPods & More