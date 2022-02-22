Save Up to $500 on a Samsung Frame TV Today

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and right now, you can score the Frame TV for up to $500 off.

If you aren't familiar with the Samsung Frame TV, it's time to get acquainted -- especially if you're looking for some celebrity-approved ways to update your home decor. Stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore (who both showcased their TVs while giving tours of their homes) as well as Oprah Winfrey (who added it to her 2017 list of Favorite Things) love this sleek smart TV, thanks to the fact that the screen doubles as wall art in a picture frame when it's not in TV mode. At CES 2022, Samsung announced that all sizes of the Frame TV will come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it will look even more like a real work of art.

Right now, you can get the popular television that hides in plain sight in your room for less. The 75-inch is the star of the sale, but the smaller models are also discounted at both Amazon and Samsung. If that's not a major TV deal on a quality home entertainment piece, we don't know what is. Plus, for all the art lovers out there, you can subscribe to a growing library of work from established and emerging artists to rotate through when you want to give your wall art a fresh look.

Scroll down to shop the 2021 model of Samsung's Frame TV while it's on sale and add it to your home, stat.

75" The Frame Smart TV 2021 Samsung 75" The Frame Smart TV 2021 When this Samsung TV it turned off, it'll look like a stylish framed piece of wall art to give your home an artful, polished touch. The Smart TV -- which is available with a black, white, beige or walnut frame -- comes with Alexa built in along with the option to choose different images to display while it's turned off. $3,000 $2,697 AT AMAZON Buy Now $3,000 $2,700 AT SAMSUNG Buy Now

