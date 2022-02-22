The Best Samsung TV Deals Available Right Now: Save Up to $3,000 on 8K QLED TVs and More
When shopping for a new TV to get a better view of your favorite shows there are many details to consider, but it often comes down to cost and picture quality. If you're searching for a smart TV that performs well in both dark and bright rooms or a great gaming TV, Samsung still has massive Presidents' Day savings to help upgrade your home theater.
Samsung's TV sale includes some major deals on 8K and 4K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $3,000 on an 8K Smart TV. Plenty of other deals on various models and sizes of high-quality televisions are also being offered, including Samsung's QLED 4K TV at its lowest price.
Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework before, which is why we did the work for you. Since every Samsung TV has its own unique set of functional features and aesthetic perks, ET rounded up Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals below. Keep in mind these discounts are only extended for a limited-time, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.
Save up to $3,000 on 8K Neo QLED TVs
Save up to $1,700 on 4K Neo QLED TVs
Save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs
Save up to $500 on Frame TVs
Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels for all Frame TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.
