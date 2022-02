When shopping for a new TV to get a better view of your favorite shows there are many details to consider, but it often comes down to cost and picture quality. If you're searching for a smart TV that performs well in both dark and bright rooms or a great gaming TV, Samsung still has massive Presidents' Day savings to help upgrade your home theater.

Samsung's TV sale includes some major deals on 8K and 4K TVs. Depending on what TV you're eyeing, you could save up to $3,000 on an 8K Smart TV. Plenty of other deals on various models and sizes of high-quality televisions are also being offered, including Samsung's QLED 4K TV at its lowest price.

Searching through every television's individual specs can feel like homework before, which is why we did the work for you. Since every Samsung TV has its own unique set of functional features and aesthetic perks, ET rounded up Samsung's best Presidents' Day TV deals below. Keep in mind these discounts are only extended for a limited-time, so if you see a price you like, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Save up to $3,000 on 8K Neo QLED TVs

Save up to $1,700 on 4K Neo QLED TVs

Save up to $1,000 on 4K QLED TVs

55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Class Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV This TV delivers precision color-matching, so you can sit back and enjoy your favorite TV show without tinkering with the settings. It also features Object Tracking Surround Sound, which is surround sound that tracks the movement of objects and people on screen. Then, it adjusts the volume and direction of the sound accordingly for a truly immersive experience. $1,300 $1,000 Buy Now

70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 70" Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV Like its other Samsung QLED 4K Smart Tv siblings, the Class Q60A also has a Quantom Dot processor, along with a quality 4K resolution that enhances any movie. Plus, you could connect your laptop or PC to the TV to get some work done on your living room's very own big screen. $1,350 $1,099 Buy Now

Save up to $500 on Frame TVs

Samsung is also offering 50% off customized bezels for all Frame TVs. So, you can finally get that Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with custom teak bezels that you've been eyeing for the last month.

The Frame 55" QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung The Frame 55" QLED 4K Smart TV The 4K display on this TV adds clarity and quality to your viewing experience. The bezels on this model are nearly non-existent, so you don't have to worry about any distracting borders while you're watching your favorite events. And for an extra fee, you can customize the color of the bezels to match the interior design of your home. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

The Frame 32" QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung The Frame 32" QLED 4K Smart TV If you don't have space to accommodate a TV that's 50" or larger, this 2020 model of The Frame could be the perfect solution. At 32 inches, The Frame also has an Art Mode which displays artwork or images of your choosing whenever the TV is off. It's like an entertainment system and a work of art build into one 32-inch frame. $600 $529 Buy Now

Sign up for the latest deals here! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Watch the Epic Trailer

The Best TV Deals to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More