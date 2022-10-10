Amazon isn't the only one offering huge discounts during its first-ever October Prime Day sale. Samsung is now hosting a competing TV sale that's already offering early Black Friday deals on 4K and 8K TVs. One standout from Samsung's competing Prime Day offers is the deals on the 2022 Frame TV. With Samsung's best offer of the year yet, you can save up to $800 on every size of The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV.

Shop All Frame TV Deals

The latest model came out in April and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on. Shop a few of the best Samsung Frame TV deals this year has seen below.

Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their home's style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.

The best selling 2021 Frame TV is majorly on sale right now. Save up to 23% on a next-level viewing experience, with immersive picture and sound that are both automatically optimized. Looking for a movie theatre experience in your living room? The 85-inch Frame TV for $1,000 off is a TV deal you don’t want to miss to transform your living space this fall. Ahead, find the best deals on the Samsung Frame TV available today.

By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 45 Best Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals Available Now at Samsung

The Best Headphone Deals Available at Amazon

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Save More Than $1,000 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set