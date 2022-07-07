Independence Day has gone, but the deals haven't, which means this is the perfect time to shop some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and feel like you missed out on the deals at Samsung during the holiday weekend, the tech giant's Fourth of July Sale is still going on and is offering epic holiday savings.

Shop Samsung's Deals

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. Until Wednesday, July 13, you can save up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs for Samsung's most lifelike picture yet. Samsung is even offering a free Galaxy S22 phone with select smart TVs.

The Samsung savings event is also one of the best 4th of July appliance sales happening right now with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. When you buy one of Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators, ranges, or ovens with another eligible appliance, you save an extra 15%.

From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Extended Sale below.

Samsung TV Deals

Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,999 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,400 $725 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Get $200 off instantly and a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Plus, you can save even more on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in. $1,800 $500 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

