Shopping

Samsung's 4th of July Sale Extended: Shop Huge Discounts on Appliances, TVs, and Galaxy Phones

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung July 4th Sale
Samsung

Independence Day has gone, but the deals haven't, which means this is the perfect time to shop some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and feel like you missed out on the deals at Samsung during the holiday weekend, the tech giant's Fourth of July Sale is still going on and is offering epic holiday savings.

Shop Samsung's Deals

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. Until Wednesday, July 13, you can save up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs for Samsung's most lifelike picture yet. Samsung is even offering a free Galaxy S22 phone with select smart TVs.

The Samsung savings event is also one of the best 4th of July appliance sales happening right now with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. When you buy one of Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators, ranges, or ovens with another eligible appliance, you save an extra 15%. 

From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Extended Sale below. 

Samsung TV Deals

85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85 Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. 

$9,000$5,000
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

$5,000$3,000
32" The Frame TV QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)
50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
Amazon
32" The Frame TV QLED 4K Smart TV (2021)

Splurge on the celeb-loved Frame TV and customizable the bezel to match your living room decor.

$600$500
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600

Samsung Appliance Deals

Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry set
Samsung
Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. 

$3,198$1,898
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,149$749
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.

$4,099$2,999
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+
Samsung
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$1,099$849

Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.

$1,400$725
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Get $200 off instantly and a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Plus, you can save even more on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in. 

$1,800$500
WITH TRADE-IN

 

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on The Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Best Deals at Samsung: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs and More

Get Up to $1,00 Off Samsung’s Frame TV Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

10 Best 4K Gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox From Samsung, LG, Sony and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Sales: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device

Early Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More

Xbox Game Pass Is Coming to Samsung: Save on a 3-Month Membership Now

 