Samsung's 4th of July Sale: Shop Huge Discounts on Appliances, TVs, and Galaxy Phones
Independence Day is only a few days away, which means this is the weekend to shop some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and missed out on the deals at Samsung's Discover Summer Sale, the tech giant's Fourth of July Sale is offering epic holiday savings.
Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. Until Wednesday, July 13, you can saveup to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs for Samsung's most lifelike picture yet. Samsung is even offering a free Galaxy S22 phone with select smart TVs.
The Samsung savings event is also one of the best 4th of July appliance sales happening right now with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. When you buy one of Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators, ranges, or ovens with another eligible appliance, you save an extra 15%.
From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Sale below.
Samsung TV Deals
Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Splurge on the celeb-loved Frame TV and customizable the bezel to match your living room decor.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Samsung Appliance Deals
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.
Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Get $500 off instantly and a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Plus, you can save even more on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in.
More Samsung 4th of July Deals
No living room would be complete without a quality soundbar. Thanks to its Dolby Atmos/DTS:X technology, you get to experience 3D sound from every direction, so all the action in your favorite scenes are a bit more lifelike.
This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer. Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score.
The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. Until July 10, you get a free water and scratch-resistant case when you buy The Freestyle.
For more of the best 4th of July sales to shop now, check out our guide to best deals on tech, fashion, appliances, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get a Free Apple TV+ Subscription for 3 Months Right Now
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Deals on Headphones Right Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Biker Shorts
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Worth Shopping Now