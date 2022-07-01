Independence Day is only a few days away, which means this is the weekend to shop some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and missed out on the deals at Samsung's Discover Summer Sale, the tech giant's Fourth of July Sale is offering epic holiday savings.

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. Until Wednesday, July 13, you can saveup to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs for Samsung's most lifelike picture yet. Samsung is even offering a free Galaxy S22 phone with select smart TVs.

The Samsung savings event is also one of the best 4th of July appliance sales happening right now with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. When you buy one of Samsung's Bespoke refrigerators, ranges, or ovens with another eligible appliance, you save an extra 15%.

From TVs to washing machines, shop the best deals from the Samsung Fourth of July Sale below.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,999 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get $100 in Instant Samsung Credit toward additional purchases, a pair of free Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,300 $425 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Get $500 off instantly and a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Plus, you can save even more on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G with an eligible trade-in. $2,240 $660 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is a perfect large display for anyone who enjoys gaming or needs a precise visual experience to create illustrations or play games. The unique curved screen on this monitor automatically reduces eye strain, so you can use your computer for longer. Because Quantum HDR2000 produces peak brightness of 2000 nits, this monitor produces more precise details and color accuracy than monitors with a lower HDR score. $2,300 $1,800 Buy Now

The Freestyle Projector Samsung The Freestyle Projector The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor uses, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up an outdoor movie night even easier. Until July 10, you get a free water and scratch-resistant case when you buy The Freestyle. $900 Buy Now

For more of the best 4th of July sales to shop now, check out our guide to best deals on tech, fashion, appliances, and more.

