Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, which means the Prime Day competition is heating up — especially at Samsung's Black Friday in July Sale. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or have been eyeing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the tech giant is offering some of its best deals of the year yet right now.

Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. You can save up to $1,000 on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and take $4,000 off 8K Smart TVs to get the best view from every seat and vividly realistic 3D sound. Even the newest 2022 Frame TV is impressively marked down by up to $800 off for the first time.

The Samsung savings event is also one of the best competitive Amazon Prime Day 2022 appliance sales happening this week with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. From TVs to washing machines, shop the best competing Prime Day deals from the Samsung Black Friday in July Sale below.

Samsung TV Deals

Samsung Galaxy Phone and Tablet Deals

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,050 $350 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get up to $100 Samsung Credit and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $150 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The Galaxy Z Fold3 delivers PC-like productivity, but folds in your palm for portability. Flex mode provides multidimensional experience, so you can do things faster, better and more efficiently. $1,800 $400 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit. $1,550 $725 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung Appliance Deals

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. $4,099 $2,999 Buy Now

