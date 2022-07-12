Samsung's Black Friday in July Sale: Shop Prime Day-Level Deals on 4K TVs and Galaxy S22 Phones
Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, which means the Prime Day competition is heating up — especially at Samsung's Black Friday in July Sale. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or have been eyeing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the tech giant is offering some of its best deals of the year yet right now.
Escape the summer heat with a quality TV and sound system that will immerse your friends and family in a cinematic experience right from your home. You can save up to $1,000 on Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs and take $4,000 off 8K Smart TVs to get the best view from every seat and vividly realistic 3D sound. Even the newest 2022 Frame TV is impressively marked down by up to $800 off for the first time.
The Samsung savings event is also one of the best competitive Amazon Prime Day 2022 appliance sales happening this week with hundreds of dollars off washers and dryers, slide-in ranges, dishwashers, and even air purifiers. From TVs to washing machines, shop the best competing Prime Day deals from the Samsung Black Friday in July Sale below.
Samsung TV Deals
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor.
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.
Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.
Save $1,000 on the 85" Frame TV at Samsung and Best Buy.
Access high-quality, free 4K TV content all from within the comforts of your own home with Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
Samsung Galaxy Phone and Tablet Deals
Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade.
The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get up to $100 Samsung Credit and up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 delivers PC-like productivity, but folds in your palm for portability. Flex mode provides multidimensional experience, so you can do things faster, better and more efficiently.
The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro or Buds Live and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Samsung Appliance Deals
Save $1,300 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Save even more when you pair this extra-large capacity Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with another eligible appliance. In addition to being eligible for local energy rebates, you can also choose from multiple colors and finishes to customize the door panels. It features the Beverage Center with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher, plus a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites.
Samsung's smart dishwasher has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes.
