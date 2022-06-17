Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and currently, you can score the Frame TV for up to $1,000 off. Samsung is offering the best deals to date on the Frame TV for Father's Day 2022.

The Frame is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a screen that doubles as wall art when it's not in TV mode. By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung just added even bigger savings on 2021 Frame TVs. The 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off is the star of the Father's Day Sale. Ahead, shop the best Samsung Frame TV deals to transform your home with the discounted 4K TV.

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features such as crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. Right now, at the Samsung Father's Day sale, you can save $200 on the new-and-improved version of the top-rated Samsung QLED smart 4K TV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 8 Best Tech Deals at Samsung Father's Day 2022 Sale

Samsung Father's Day Deal: Save $100 on the Freestyle Portable Project

Save $120 on Samsung's New Neo QLED 4K TV — A Cinematic 4K Smart TV

Save $800 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

This Best-Selling Deep Tissue Massage Gun Is Up to 68% Off at Amazon

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Deals on Headphones for Father's Day

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day

Apple AirPods Pro Are 30% Off at Amazon for Father's Day Right Now