Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art. The popular 2021 Frame TV model is on sale at both Samsung and Amazon. With the 85-inch Frame TV at $1,000 off, these are Frame TV deals you don’t want to miss to transform your living space. Ahead, get the best discounts on the Samsung Frame TV available right now.

By switching to art mode, the Frame TV seamlessly blends into your home decor. When turned on, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

For 2022, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode. The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

