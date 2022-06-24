The Samsung Discover Summer Sale is happening now, and this quarterly sale event has epic daily deals on top-tier devices and appliances, including Galaxy S22 phones, the Frame TV, and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. If you've been eyeing the latest Samsung deals, now's the time to shop.

Shop the Samsung Sale

For a couple more day until Sunday, June 26, you can shop one of Samsung's biggest sales of the year. Samsung drops new deals daily, starting at 9 a.m. EDT, but the tech retailer's sale includes more than just daily deals. There are standout deals on QLED 4K TVs, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, smartwatches, and even washer and dryer pairs. You can also double your savings and get an additional 10% off your purchase when you shop two or more of these Discover Samsung summer sales event deals.

We've gathered the best Samsung deals to help you shop, including the QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV for a more cinematic experience while you watch your favorite movies. Best of all, many of these deals come with a free bonus product, such as a pair of new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds or a Chromebook4 laptop.

Keep reading to check out the best Samsung tech deals that you can get right now at the Discover Samsung event.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get $100 instant Samsung Credit toward other offers, a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,300 $425 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit and free memory upgrade, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,050 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Galaxy Book Pro is the lightest Galaxy Book ever and this lightweight laptop is also lightning fast. Lose yourself in your favorite content with vibrant cinematic-like viewing at 100% color volume whether you're working or watching a movie inside or in direct sunlight. $1,100 $910 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The Galaxy S21 FE's high quality display delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight. In addition to $500 off with an eligible trade-in, you also get a free Chromebook 4 with this purchase. $700 $125 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in. $200 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Keep track of a lot more than just the time with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Plus, you can save $30 on the Bluetooth version of the smartwatch or save $50 instantly with the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. $250 $220 BLUETOOTH Buy Now $350 $300 CLASSIC Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals Right Now: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals: Save Up to $250 on Apple's MacBook Pro

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Apple Watch Deals Available Right Now

Save an Extra 20% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack

The Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now