If you're looking to upgrade your gaming set-up, TV, elevate your audio system or you just get a new smartwatch, you'll want to check out the Discover Samsung Summer Sale. With Black Friday-level deals on smartphones, TVs, and appliances, Samsung is updating its savings event with new deals every day through Sunday, June 26.

Save at Samsung's Sale

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is adding new daily deals, so we'll be updating our list every day with the best deals currently available. Today's incredible offers include Samsung Outdoor QLED 4K TVs up to $3,000 off. If you're not searching for a new TV, Samsung is giving you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with your purchase of a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, tablets, and more.

Samsung is also running a Buy More, Save More deal to get even bigger discounts. When you buy two or more eligible products, you can save an additional 10%. The promo applies to items like the Galaxy Chromebook Go, 8K TVs, The Frame TV, and other devices. Ahead, shop today's best deals from the Discover Samsung Summer Sale.

Best deals at the Discover Samsung Sale on Friday, June 24

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get $100 instant Samsung Credit toward other offers, a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,300 $425 Buy Now

85" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 85" QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV Save $2,400 on Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. $5,000 $2,600 Buy Now

Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ Samsung Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. $999 $799 Buy Now

More Discover Samsung Summer Deals Happening Right Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. For a limited time, get up to $60 off and $100 trade-in credit. $250 $220 Buy Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. $4,399 $2,999 Buy Now

32" Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor Samsung 32" Odyssey G52A QHD Gaming Monitor When it comes to gaming performance, the slightest disadvantage can be the difference between winning and losing a match. With a 165Hz refresh rate, lightning fast 1ms (GTG) response time and full adaptive G-Sync compatability, you can be sure that the Odyssey G52A won’t let you down on the battlefield. $530 $480 Buy Now

32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor Samsung 32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor Few gaming monitors can compare (let alone beat) the Odyssey G35T. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 165Hz refresh rate and a curved design, you can game without having to worry about screen tearing, lag time or straining your eyes. Plus, you get $100 off in instant savings. $330 $230 Buy Now

