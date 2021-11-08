Sarah Jessica Parker Shuts Down 'Misogynist Chatter' Surrounding 'SATC' Reboot
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't about to let comments about her appearance affect her performance as she prepares to bring Sex and the City fans the highly anticipated reboot, And Just Like That.
The 56-year-old star and executive producer of the HBO Max show, is also featured on the stunning new cover of Vogue where she opens up about filming the new show and the criticisms about her and her co-stars' appearances.
“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she tells the magazine, punctuating every word with a clap.
Parker accentuates that point by highlighting her longtime pal and Bravo host Andy Cohen.
“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him?" she questions. "I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say."
Carrie Bradshaw's real-life counterpart notes that critics say she has too many wrinkles or not enough.
"It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she continues. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”
Parker's co-star Kristin Davis (Charlotte) also weighs in on the talk surrounding the show's return as it highlights women above the age of 50.
“People are like, ‘Why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now?" Davis ponders. "Nobody ever asks, ‘Why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’ For me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time."
Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) compliments the reboot for not catering to a younger audience by bringing in younger stars.
“I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show. We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece,” she says.
And Just Like That premieres in December on HBO Max.
